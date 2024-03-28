Steve Kerr doesn’t mince words after Draymond Green’s latest ejection: “He deserved it”

Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green picked up his fourth ejection of the season early in Wednesday's 101-93 road victory over the Orlando Magic.Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn't mince words about the four-time NBA champion deserving to be tossed.

Green was ejected after disputing a foul call on teammate Steph Curry with 8:24 remaining in the first quarter. It's unclear exactly what the 34-year-old said, but he quickly picked up his first technical foul.

Green's teammates tried to calm him down but to no avail, as he continued shouting at official Ray Acosta. His prolonged antics earned him his second tech and an automatic ejection after less than four minutes of playing time.

Green ended scoreless with three rebounds, one assist and one turnover.

During his postgame interview, Kerr was asked about Green's ejection. He didn't hesitate to side with the officials.

“Yeah, too bad. It was unfortunate, and he deserved it. [But] he will bounce back,” Kerr said.

Green has a well-documented history of ejections and suspensions over his 12-year career. This season, he has missed 17 games due to suspensions for choking and striking opponents.

During Green's most recent suspension, which ended in January, he underwent counseling to improve his behavior. He has since avoided major incidents, with Kerr speaking glowingly about his progress.

According to the veteran coach, Wednesday's ejection didn't hinder his confidence in Green.

Luckily, for the four-time All-Star, his outburst didn't cost his team, as the Warriors (38-34) secured a crucial eight-point road victory in his absence. The win helped them maintain their 10th-placed positioning in the crowded Western Conference.

Steph Curry highlights Draymond Green's importance following early ejection against Magic

Steph Curry also touched on Draymond Green's early ejection against Orlando on Wednesday. However, rather than detailing the specifics of the incident, the two-time MVP highlighted the importance of Green being available on a nightly basis.

"All I’ll say is we need him," Curry said. "He knows that. We all know that. So, whatever it takes for him to be on the floor and available, that’s what’s gotta happen."

The Warriors only have 10 games remaining to secure a play-in spot. So, they will likely need Green to control his temper to close the season, as another suspension could be costly to their play-in chances.

Golden State (38-34) will look to extend its two-game winning streak when it visits the Charlotte Hornets (18-54) on Friday.

