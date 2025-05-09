Steve Kerr faces online mockery for his decision to play 14-man rotation in Game 2 loss - "Let the mascot get a few touches"

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was forced to extend his rotation as they played without Steph Curry and struggled in Game 2 of their second-round NBA playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. It, however, opened himself up to mockery from fans online.
The four-time NBA champion coach found himself using a 14-man rotation as they tried to go up 2-0 over the Timberwolves in their Western Conference semifinal matchup sans 'Chef Curry'. They did put up a gallant stand but still went on to lose, 117-93.
As per Legion Hoops, the 14-man rotation that Steve Kerr employed marked the first time it was done in the playoffs since 1998.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
While Steve Kerr did what he needed to do to win, it still earned him ridicule from fans, who trolled him on X (formerly Twitter).
"Kerr treating Game [2] like a preseason scrimmage. Might as well let the mascot get a few touches. At this rate the benchwarmers gonna need name tags and highlight reels," one fan highlighted.
"He has no reason to do this lmao," a user asserted.
"Who is Braxton Key," a fan wondered, referring to seldom-used forward Braxton Key, who played five minutes in Game 2.
"OVERRATED COACH LMAOOOOOO," a comment laid down.
"When he isn’t blessed w hall of famers he’s a**," a fan claimed.
"Losing Steph got him shook," a user brought forth.
"A good coach doesn’t have to go so deep into his bench I’m sorry most overrated clown ever," a fan said.
Curry missed Game 2 after suffering a left hamstring strain in the series opener on Tuesday, which the Warriors won, 99-88. He is considered day-to-day, but the Warriors are hoping to get him back soon.
Steve Kerr warns Draymond Green to maintain his cool to avoid suspension
Steve Kerr warned All-Star forward Draymond Green to keep his emotions in check to avoid suspension and make it even harder for the already-undermanned Golden State Warriors.
Green picked up his fifth technical foul of the postseason in Game 2 of their second-round NBA playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. He is now just two technical fouls away from being suspended for a playoff game.
"He's going to have to be careful... He's going to have to stay composed and I'm confident he will be because he knows the circumstances.
Green received a technical foul in the second quarter for second motion after he struck Minnesota's Naz Reid in the face with his elbow after being fouled.
The Warriors lost Game 2 in Minnesota, 117-93. Game 3 shifts to San Francisco on Saturday. They are expected to continue to play without Steph Curry, who is out with a hamstring injury.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.