Steve Kerr faces online mockery for his decision to play 14-man rotation in Game 2 loss - "Let the mascot get a few touches"

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was forced to extend his rotation as they played without Steph Curry and struggled in Game 2 of their second-round NBA playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. It, however, opened himself up to mockery from fans online.

Ad

The four-time NBA champion coach found himself using a 14-man rotation as they tried to go up 2-0 over the Timberwolves in their Western Conference semifinal matchup sans 'Chef Curry'. They did put up a gallant stand but still went on to lose, 117-93.

As per Legion Hoops, the 14-man rotation that Steve Kerr employed marked the first time it was done in the playoffs since 1998.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While Steve Kerr did what he needed to do to win, it still earned him ridicule from fans, who trolled him on X (formerly Twitter).

"Kerr treating Game [2] like a preseason scrimmage. Might as well let the mascot get a few touches. At this rate the benchwarmers gonna need name tags and highlight reels," one fan highlighted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He has no reason to do this lmao," a user asserted.

"Who is Braxton Key," a fan wondered, referring to seldom-used forward Braxton Key, who played five minutes in Game 2.

"OVERRATED COACH LMAOOOOOO," a comment laid down.

"When he isn’t blessed w hall of famers he’s a**," a fan claimed.

"Losing Steph got him shook," a user brought forth.

Ad

"A good coach doesn’t have to go so deep into his bench I’m sorry most overrated clown ever," a fan said.

Curry missed Game 2 after suffering a left hamstring strain in the series opener on Tuesday, which the Warriors won, 99-88. He is considered day-to-day, but the Warriors are hoping to get him back soon.

Steve Kerr warns Draymond Green to maintain his cool to avoid suspension

Steve Kerr warned All-Star forward Draymond Green to keep his emotions in check to avoid suspension and make it even harder for the already-undermanned Golden State Warriors.

Ad

Green picked up his fifth technical foul of the postseason in Game 2 of their second-round NBA playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. He is now just two technical fouls away from being suspended for a playoff game.

"He's going to have to be careful... He's going to have to stay composed and I'm confident he will be because he knows the circumstances.

Ad

Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr and Draymond Green - Photo by GETTY

Green received a technical foul in the second quarter for second motion after he struck Minnesota's Naz Reid in the face with his elbow after being fouled.

The Warriors lost Game 2 in Minnesota, 117-93. Game 3 shifts to San Francisco on Saturday. They are expected to continue to play without Steph Curry, who is out with a hamstring injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.