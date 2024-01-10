Steve Kerr labels Warriors overburdening franchise leader Steph Curry “unfair” amid harsh criticism

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry has been facing harsh criticism amid his recent shooting slump. According to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, the two-time MVP’s struggles can be attributed to him being overburdened.

Over his last seven games, Curry is averaging 22.4 points per game while shooting 37.2% and 30.8% from 3. In contrast, he averaged 28.3 ppg on 47.0% shooting and 42.1% from deep over his first 27 games this season.

On Tuesday, Kerr was asked about Curry’s slump. He first pointed out that it is normal for players to experience rough patches over the course of an 82-game season.

“I think there’s a little fatigue, it’s a long season,” Kerr said. “Usually, every year he has a couple of spells where he’s not on his game, and that’s just natural for any player.”

However, Kerr added that the four-time NBA champion’s massive workload has played a key role in his recent decline.

“But I think we’ve thrown a ton on his shoulders,” Kerr said. “The burden that Steph Curry has on him for this franchise is unfair.

“The Draymond [Green] suspension, you know, Draymond is the vocal leader of the team, obviously, right? He and Steph have kind of been co-captaining the leadership of our group for a decade. So, without Draymond here, that adds a lot more to Steph’s plate.”

As Kerr pointed out, Curry has been forced to take on more of a leadership role in the absence of teammate Draymond Green. The veteran star forward was reinstated by the NBA on Saturday after missing 12 games as part of an indefinite suspension. However, he is still ramping up before returning to the court.

Following the Warriors’ 133-118 blowout home loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, they sit just 12th in the Western Conference (17-19). So, if they hope to make the playoffs, they will likely have to start alleviating some of the pressure off Curry sooner rather than later.

Steph Curry’s concern growing amid Warriors’ struggles

After Sunday’s loss to Toronto, the Warriors’ fifth in their last seven games, Steph Curry touched on his growing concern level.

“The concern level grows [with] the more nights like tonight that you have,” Curry said.

Curry finished with just nine points on 14.3% shooting against Toronto, missing all nine of his 3-point attempts. So, the superstar point guard vowed to play much better moving forward.

“Obviously, I've got to play better and be more efficient, find a way to get going early, give us some life,” Curry said. “My nature when things get hard, look at what you can do better, so I'm going to stay there and respond the way I know how to do.”

The Warriors next play on Wednesday at home against a thriving New Orleans Pelicans team (22-15). The Pelicans have won five of their last six games. So, the matchup should present a tough challenge for Golden State.

