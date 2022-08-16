“Steve Nash is spending his entire summer here in LA, he’s not around that organisation” - Colin Cowherd questions if 2x MVP really wants to be a part of the Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash is one of the best point guards in NBA history. During his peak years, the 6-foot-3 guard dominated the league. Nash was a big part of the Phoenix Suns and their efficient offense.

The point guard retired without winning a championship ring, but a few years after the retirement, he became the head coach. Nash joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2020, and despite having a great roster, he's failed to achieve great results.

While he is still a relatively new coach, the truth is that he's done a great job. Unfortunately, there has been a lot of drama in Brooklyn, which has raised questions about his future with the team.

Colin Cowherd spoke about Steve Nash on his latest podcast. The NBA analyst began to wonder whether Nash wanted to stay in Brooklyn.

"Everybody's like, 'Durant doesn't wanna play with Steve Nash.' Are we sure Steve Nash wants to be part of Brooklyn?" Cowherd asked. "Steve Nash is spending his entire summer here in LA. He's not around that organization."

Nash joined the Nets in September 2020 and has led the team to 92 wins in two seasons. However, his future in Brooklyn may be uncertain.

Steve Nash may want to leave Brooklyn

Kevin Durant doesn't want to play under Nash, which is why he had an interesting ultimatum for Joe Tsai, the team owner. Durant wanted Tsai to pick between him and Nash and Sean Marks, the team's general manager.

Tsai sided with Nash and Marks, which is not surprising considering everything that Durant has done this summer.

However, one has to wonder if Nash really wants to stay in Brooklyn. He's done a decent job as the team's coach, but the truth is that his players aren't available to play.

Kevin Durant appeared in only 55 games and James Harden appeared in 44 before his trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. Kyrie Irving refused to get vaccinated, missing more than 50 games, and no one really knows if Ben Simmons is ready to return to the court.

Nash's coaching record

In his first two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Nash won 59.7% of his games as head coach, which is a good win percentage.

The Brooklyn Nets won 48 games in the 2020-21 season, despite it being shortned to 72 games. The former NBA MVP finished sixth in Coach of the Year voting, which was fantastic considering that he was a rookie head coach.

The Nets won seven games in the playoffs and nearly beat the Milwaukee Bucks, who ended up winning it all.

Unfortunately, last season was horrible for the Nets as they finished with 44 wins. The team had to play in the play-in tournament and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to advance to the playoffs.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the rest of the team did not perform well as the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round, putting an end to a very disappointing season.

