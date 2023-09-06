“Still can’t make a 10 day”: Fans mock LiAngelo Ball after viral video shows him benching 400 pounds

Fans had a field day when LiAngelo Ball posted a video of him bench-pressing 400 pounds on social media. Ball is still trying his best to make his way to the NBA after his brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo, were lottery picks.

They say hard work pays off, and Ball has been working extremely hard to be considered by NBA teams. The last time he was in the league was early last season when he was signed to a nonguaranteed contract by the Charlotte Hornets but was waived by the team in less than a month.

Together with the head of the Ball family, LaVar, LiAngelo showed off his strength on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Upon seeing the video, many decided to make fun of him for it. Here are some of the best reactions.

Fans react to LiAngelo Ball

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

There's still a chance for him to pursue his dreams of sticking on an NBA roster. It's just that he needs to show off his talents in a different league so scouts can see how much he's improved. If he does that, their father's dream of having his sons in the best basketball league in the world will come true.

You might also be interested in reading this: Who is LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend Nikki Mudarris? Exploring their relationship as the couple are expecting a child together

LiAngelo Ball's dad is attempting to make a comeback in the sneaker business

LaVar Ball

LiAngelo Ball's father has been quiet for some time after making a bunch of noise a few years ago. As soon as two of LaVar's sons got into the league, he went low profile and focused on his shoe company, Big Baller Brand. However, its reputation was ruined when Lonzo revealed the durability of the shoes.

Now, LaVar looks more motivated as he showed off the new design for BBB's new pair and shirt. As the brand makes a comeback, he showed off the new look for the company.

"Yeah, you saw. That's right!" LaVar said. "Triple B's man, you know our flavor's getting tight. You gotta take this shirt, 'Greatness takes balls.' Look how clean it is. Now if you're into fashion, get this black and gold.

"I'mma tell you what, these right here, coming soon. So, you gotta get the whole ensemble. Triple B's style. These the coldest, softest shoes in the game. Trust me when I tell you. So, get your Big Baller gear up. This what you need, baby. Holla at your boy."

Expand Tweet

When BBB started, the biggest complaint was the price. It priced the shoes at $500 a pair, and most users experienced discomfort wearing their products. Now, BBB hasn't released a price, but fans are hoping that it'll be on the affordable side of the price spectrum.

Also read: LiAngelo Ball update: Which G League team is LaMelo’s elder Ball brother playing for and how is he faring there