Who is LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend Nikki Mudarris? Exploring their relationship as the couple are expecting a child together 

LiAngelo Ball and his girlfriend, Nikki Mudarris, have announced that they are expecting a baby together after confirming their relationship a year ago. As they take on the journey to becoming first-time parents, let's take a closer look at who will be helping LiAngelo in becoming a parent.

TMZ @TMZ LiAngelo Ball and L&HH's Nikki Mudarris just announced they're expecting their first child together! tmz.com/2023/04/21/lia… LiAngelo Ball and L&HH's Nikki Mudarris just announced they're expecting their first child together! tmz.com/2023/04/21/lia…

Nikki Mudarris was born on June 28, 1990 and is 32 years of age this year. LiAngelo's significant other is American, but has a mix of Moroccan descent from her mother's side. She's also a mix of Lebanese and Italian from her father's side. Mudarris mainly grew up in California.

According to thefamouspeople.com, Mudarris graduated from college at the University of Southern California, where she took Business Communication. Her relationship with the business has become a huge part of her career and success. She dated rapper Mally Mall back in 2012 and a sex tape that featured her surfaced online after their breakup.

Around 2016, she launched her own lingerie line called "Nude by Nikki." Other than having her own lingerie line, she also manages Hollywood and Las Vegas, which belongs to her family.

She isn't new to the limelight, as she's featured on reality TV shows in the past. Mudarris was part of the supporting cast for Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, but became a fixed cast member during the third season of the show. The blonde model has over 31,000 followers on Instagram.

Is it too late for LiAngelo Ball to make it to the NBA?

2021 NBA G League Winter Showcase - Day Four

LiAngelo Ball isn't new to the NBA, he's been associated with the league on a few occasions and is looking to sign with a team. He's the second son of LaVar, the father of both Lonzo and LaMelo, and hasn't had a ton of chances to prove his value to an NBA team.

Ball is currently playing with the Greensboro Swarm, the G-League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets. He has only played three games with the team this season and hasn't got to play much for the team. In those three games, he only registered 2.3 points and one rebound per game.

With that lack of dedication, his NBA dreams could be out of reach. He still has a ton of potential, but if scouts don't get a chance to see what he can offer on the floor, there's a chance that he could wave goodbye to his NBA dreams. But who knows, maybe one of his brothers can vouch for him and get him signed to a team.

