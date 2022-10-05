Will LiAngelo Ball feature in the 2022-23 season, and what are his contract details? All you need to know

LiAngelo Ball has finally entered the NBA. After his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo, the 23-year-old guard joined the most prestigious basketball league in the world.

Ball was picked up by the Charlotte Hornets and will play alongside his brother LaMelo. He's been a professional player since 2018 and has experience playing overseas.

This article will reveal everything you need to know about LiAngelo Ball and his contract with the Hornets. We will also explore the possibility of the guard getting significant minutes in the 2022-23 season.

LiAngelo Ball will play for Charlotte Hornets

Ball has four years of professional basketball experience.

LiAngelo Ball isn't quite as highly rated as his brothers. After high school, he was a three-star prospect who appeared in only one game for the UCLA Bruins. However, he's gained a lot of experience playing in different leagues in the past few years.

Ball joined the Charlotte Hornets for the 2022 NBA Summer League. The shooting guard appeared in three games, but he wasn't given a lot of chances since he only averaged 11.5 minutes per game.

Ball's stats weren't very impressive. With only six points and two rebounds per game, the guard could have done a much better job. However, he got another shot at playing in the NBA.

LiAngelo Ball played in Lithuania.

On Sept. 26, the Charlotte Hornets signed LiAngelo Ball to a non-guaranteed contract for the upcoming season. The guard will be paid $1 million for his services and was signed with an Exhibit 9 contract.

Considering the low value of the contract, the Hornets have nothing to lose. However, if he puts up decent numbers, they could drastically benefit from having him on the roster.

It's hard to predict whether Ball will get a real chance with the Hornets. They have more talented shooting guards, which is why getting a permanent roster spot could be a challenge for Ball.

Cody Martin, who sometimes plays in that position, is still questionable for the start of the season. Terry Rozier will most likely be the starting shooting guard. If the Hornets decide to go big, they could use Ball's 6-foot-5 frame.

LiAngelo's preseason performance

Ball has appeared in a preseason game for the Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets had a horrible start to the preseason. They lost their first game 134-93 to the Boston Celtics, the reigning Eastern Conference champions. The Hornets had a decent first quarter, but they collapsed in the second. Their next game is against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Ball played only four minutes. He took three shots, all of which were 3-pointers, and missed all of them. Ball grabbed a rebound during his short preseason performance.

