In October 2012, Sam Presti made one of the most controversial decisions in NBA history. Shortly after making the NBA Finals, the OKC Thunder traded James Harden to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster deal.

He was the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, one of the up-and-coming scorers in the league and an offensive force with the potential to be an MVP.

Jeremy Lamb, who had just been drafted by the Rockets and was part of the trade, still doesn't get much love in Oklahoma City. Speaking on the "Run Your Race" podcast, he admitted that Thunder fans still hold a grudge against him because of it.

"I get traded two months later in the James Harden trade, and it was crazy," Lamb said on Wednesday. "It's funny, you know? People to this day still hate me for being traded for James Harden. People still hate him, I got death threats and all type of s**t for that, like 'We traded James Harden for you, we hate you.'"

The Thunder acquired Lamb, Kevin Martin, two first-round picks (which turned out to be Steven Adams and Mitch McGary) and one second-round pick (which they used to get Alex Abrines) in exchange for Harden, Lazar Hayward, Cole Aldrich and Daequan Cook.

Harden went on to become one of the greatest players in franchise history and led the Rockets to perennial contention.

The OKC Thunder and the 'what ifs'

The Thunder had three future MVPs, scoring champions and Hall of Famers on the roster. They looked poised to become a dynasty when they reached the NBA Finals in 2012.

At the time, the front office couldn't agree to a contract extension with James Harden because they prioritized getting Serge Ibaka signed to a long-term deal.

As controversial as that decision was in hindsight, Ibaka was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, one of the best rim protectors in the game and his skill set was more of a need.

They already had Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook to get buckets, and while they failed to return to the ultimate stage, they were a driving force in the West for years to come.

Given how everything transpired, that OKC team could be the biggest "what if" in NBA history.

