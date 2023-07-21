“Stop actin like I don’t come off pindowns” – Kevin Durant gets grouchy at NBA insider for calling Steph Curry a better player off ball

Out of all the scorers in the NBA, Kevin Durant separates himself from the rest due to the unique physical attributes that make him difficult to stop on the offensive end. One insider pointed out that KD is only unstoppable in isolation situations, which the star saw and decided to give his take.

It's true that Durant is unguardable during isolation situations as he's almost 7-foot and can score from anywhere. NBA insider, Tommy Gunn talked about how Steph Curry is a more difficult player to cover as he's constantly on the move.

"If you have to worry about Steph equally on and off ball…" Gunn said on Twitter. "That actually means he’s the hardest to guard.

"KD might be the most difficult to guard in isolation, possibly. That’s might be fair."

This caught the attention of the Phoenix Suns star, who had a different outlook on the analysis. He pointed out that he often moves off the ball as well:

"Y’all have to stop actin like I don’t come off pindowns and play off the ball. There is film, please go watch brother."

This discussion came after Grant Williams, who recently signed with the Dallas Mavericks, gave his take on which player was the hardest to guard. According to Williams, Durant is a tougher player to guard but also gave credit to Curry for having the most impact.

Still, guarding both players is a daunting task for any defender as they can both cause havoc on the offensive end. Being a defensive-minded player, Williams has an idea of the topic he's talking about as he's had chances to guard both players on different occasions.

Bruce Brown notes Nikola Jokic's unselfishness separates him from players like Kevin Durant

Bruce Brown had the chance to play alongside some of the league's best players. Brown recently wrapped a season with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, where they won the Larry O'Brien trophy. The 6-4 guard also had a chance to play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Brown, Jokic's selfishness completely separates him from other stars in the NBA:

"Nikola's too unselfish… K and Ky can shoot over two people and score. Nikola not going to do that. He gon' pass it and believe that you going to make it."

The Joker's unselfishness was a huge factor in the Nuggets' recent playoff run as it led them to win it all. Also, his chemistry with Brown helped their journey to winning the title as well.

