"Stop bitching & snitching" - Shaquille O'Neal reportedly stirs beef with Kanye West for dissing Jamie Salter

It appears that NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has stirred a social media beef against famed rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The rapper threw shade on businessman Jamie Salter, who, according to him, didn't entertain his calls when needed in an Instagram post, which led to O'Neal allegedly calling him out.

Salter is the founder and CEO of Authentic Brands Group and a business partner of O'Neal. The two became business partners late last year, and Shaq is the second-largest individual stakeholder in Salter's Authentic Brands Group. This is why the former LA Lakers star stood up with his business partner when called out by Ye.

Dov Charney, on the other hand, is the founder and CEO of Los Angeles Apparel, which started in 2016. Charney is of Jewish descent and hails from Montreal, Canada. The rapper named Charney the new CEO of Yeezy after Adidas ended its partnership following Ye's antisemitic remarks.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Ye praised Charney and called out Salter for not entertaining his business concerns after his products were let go by his long-time partner.

"DOV CHARNEY IS MY BROTHER AND ME AND MY WIFE’S BUSINESS PARTNER WHEN JAMIE SALTER AND EVERYONE ELSE WOULDN’T TAKE MY CALLS HE LET ME SLEEP AT HIS FACTORY DOV CHARNEY, JONAH HILL AND JON RAFMAN ARE 3 PEOPLE WHO INSPIRED MY APOLOGY," Ye wrote on Instagram.

According to sources, the artist was referring to his apology for his antisemitic comments. Shaq didn't let it go easily, as he allegedly stood up for his business partner.

"Who cares stop bithcin and snitchin. i kno u saw me at the super bowl i was waiting for you to say something smart," O'Neal allegedly wrote. "Man up. nobody wanna see u crying man up lil boy."

The alleged comment was deleted right after.

The 24-time Grammy winner has since updated the post's caption to:

"NEVER TURN YOUR BACK ON PEOPLE WHO WERE THERE FOR YOU WHEN EVERYONE ELSE HAD THEIR BACKS TURNED."

The "Heartless" rapper hasn't commented on what the former NBA superstar had to say about him.

Shaquille O'Neal's beef with Kanye West goes way back

While some fans might view Shaquille O'Neal's comments on Ye as something new, there have been a few instances where the two exchanged remarks about each other. Ye has posted about business on X for quite some time, and O'Neal doesn't turn a blind eye to it.

In 2022, the rapper tweeted about how Salter was doing his business with O'Neal and soccer legend David Beckham.

"Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter," Ye tweeted. "Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq I said ‘Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights."

Ye has since deleted the post on his X account. However, O'Neal stood up for himself and his business partner after the comments made by the "Jesus Walks" rapper.

"Believe me you don’t know me like that," O'Neal wrote. "Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye West 'I got more money than you, so why would i listen to you' take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother."

Ye continued to make comments about Shaquille O'Neal's business partner even after the Hall of Fame player responded to him.

