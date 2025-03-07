"Stop on Curry in 2016 makes him deserving"- NBA fans abuzz as Cavaliers plans to retire Kevin Love's jersey 

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their plans to retire the No. 0 jersey of former star Kevin Love. On Wednesday, Love visited the Rocket Arena with the Miami Heat to wrap up their three-game regular season series. The Cavaliers were victorious with a 112-107 score to end their series 2-1.

During the game, the Cavs welcomed back Love, who played an important role in their 2016 championship run. It was his first time playing against his former team on their home floor since he joined the Heat after a contract buyout in 2023.

As soon as he entered the court, the fans received him well. The people inside the arena gave him a standing ovation as he played for 16 minutes. The one-time champion finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds, and two blocks.

After the Cavs finalized their decision about Kevin Love's jersey number, the fans expressed their thoughts. Most of the fans thought that the big man deserved the honor.

"34 in a quarter and the stop on Curry in 2016 makes him deserving of so 🙌" a fan commented.

"Only casuals will say it isn’t deserved," another fan said.

"Well deserved. Sacrificed the most out of the big 3," one fan posted.

Other fans didn't think Love's jersey number should be retired just yet.

"That’s crazy the man was awful in the finals!!!!" a fan said.

"They be retiring anyone jersey now 😭😭😭😭😭😭" another fan commented.

"Little premature? Live still got like a good 3 years left," one fan said.

Love played for Cleveland for nine years, averaging 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He made the All-Star team two seasons during his stay with the Cavaliers.

The 2016 Cavaliers group chat is still going, says Kevin Love

One of the most special moments for the Cavaliers was when they won the championship in 2016. It was the first title the franchise won and they had a solid group led by their top pick in 2003, LeBron James.

Kevin Love disclosed that the squad still communicates with one another because of how close they had become.

“We [the 2016 Cavs team] have a group chat that we speak to every single day,” Love said. “You say the word ‘brotherhood’? You win together, that’s what it creates, especially in the fashion that we did it. Against a team that was, I mean, really a dynasty, coming back from 3-1. And what it meant to the city after 52 years of not having a major sports championship.”

Owing to what they've achieved, Kevin Love and the rest of the 2016 group will always be one of the most iconic title-winning teams in history.

