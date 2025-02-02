"Stop having girls hand me numbers for you" - Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony jokes about challenges of handling Kiyan Anthony’s rising fame

Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony is gaining more clarity about her son Kiyan Anthony's rising fame in the country. But it seems like she is getting clarity about something very particular; her son getting famous among ladies.

La La recently posted a video on her Instagram story, revealing her son's fame among girls. She was seen hilariously scolding her son because girls were apparently giving their numbers to her to give to her son.

"Stop having girls give me your numbers at games. Stop having girls hand me your numbers at your games," La La was heard saying in the background with a paper in her hand. "Why they giving me numbers to give it to you during games?"

"I don't know bro. I don't know," shy Kiyan Anthony replied with a smile on his face.

La La Anthony's IG story [Credit: IG/@lala]

According to ESPN, La La Anthony's son is top 40 players in the class of 2025. So, his fame among females should not be that surprising.

Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony drives three hours to watch son Kiyan Anthony

La La Anthony has been a dedicated mother in raising her son Kiyan Anthony. Apart from her own acting career, the former wife of the NBA star has remained steadfast as Kiyan prepares to take his talents to the NBA.

Kiyan Anthony was ready to get into action for the "A Very Melo Classic" game on Feb. 1. Although it seemed La La wouldn't be present, she somehow made it to her son's game.

La La Anthony posted a series of posts on her Instagram from the game. In her first IG story, she posted a picture from before the start of the game and even hyped up her son in the caption.

"Let's go @kiyananthony 🔥," she wrote in the game.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

In her next IG story, she also posted a video of Kiyan Anthony getting ready for the game. She also revealed in the story that she had traveled hours just to watch her son play.

"Drove 3 hours to see him play ❤️," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

Kiyan Anthony won the MVP at the "2025 A Very Melo Classic." La La also posted the video of Carmelo Anthony handing the MVP trophy to his son.

"MVP Again !!!! @kiyananthony 🔥," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

In her next story, she posted a picture of herself with the MVP trophy in her hand.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

In November last year, Kiyan Anthony committed to play for Syracuse, his father's alma mater. He made the announcement on his father's "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast.

