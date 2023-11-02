"Stuck it out when it wasn't pretty": Klay Thompson reflects on gritty win over Kings after hitting dagger

Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson helped his team secure a gritty 102-101 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. After the Warriors rallied from 11 points down, Thompson hit a clutch step-back go-ahead jumper with 0.2 seconds remaining.

The shot marked two of 14 points for Thompson, who had been struggling for most of the night. It also proved to be the dagger, as Sacramento was unable to convert on an alley-oop on the other end.

After the game, Thompson was asked about his big shot. The Warriors star spoke about how much of a relief it was for Golden State to get the win, despite not playing the most aesthetically pleasing basketball. He added that wins like that will prove to be crucial for the Warriors come the end of the season:

“82 games throughout the regular season, it’s damn near impossible to have a perfect night or a great night every night. So, these wins are huge,” Thompson said.

“Especially when the regular season dwindles down, we'll look back on these wins and be very grateful that we stuck it out when it wasn't pretty.”

Steph Curry leads Warriors over Kings for fourth straight win

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors were led by superstar point guard Steph Curry during Wednesday’s last-second win over the Sacramento Kings. Curry finished with 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and four 3-pointers on 46.7% shooting.

However, it was a balanced offensive attack from the Warriors. Outside of Curry, five other players finished with 12+ points, led by reserve big man Dario Saric with 15 points.

As for the Kings, they were without star point guard De’Aaron Fox, who missed the game due to an ankle injury. However, his co-star, Domantas Sabonis, picked up the slack in his absence, finishing with a game-high 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists on 50.0% shooting.

The Kings also had five other players finish in double figures, led by reserve guard Malik Monk with 16 points. However, it wasn’t enough, as Sacramento came up just short.

The win marked the fourth straight for the Warriors (4-1) following their opening night loss to the Phoenix Suns. They next play on the road against the OKC Thunder (3-2) on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Kings (2-2) next play on the road against the Houston Rockets (1-3) on Saturday.

