"Studying each other has been even more of a special bond" - Kyrie Irving gives a detailed explanation of his admiration for Golden State Warriors talisman Steph Curry

Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry went head-to-head for the 16th time in their careers during the regular season on Saturday night. Kyrie had the bigger game (32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists), but Curry finished on the winning side for the ninth time against Irving. Curry had 19 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 110-106 for their fifth consecutive win to improve to a 37-13 regular season record.

Irrespective of the result, Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry hold each other in high regard when it comes to their play on the basketball court. The two players hugged and exchanged pleasantries following the end of the contest at the Chase Center.

Speaking to the media after their interaction on the court, Kyrie shared his admiration for Curry with reporters during the post-game press conference. Irving said that the Warriors superstar "set the standard" when it comes to how one plays the point guard position.

"I love Steph, man. The guy has completely revolutionized the game... He was the guy that really set that standard."

Irving then went on to further elaborate on what sets Curry apart, detailing the intricasies of the latter's game. Irving suggested that one wouldn't be a "true student of the game" if they didn't watch Curry.

"Catching and shooting off the dribble. Being able to break down his defenders and being able to take three guys with him everywhere that he goes, you wouldn't be a true student of the game if you're not watching somebody like that and trying to not only keep up, but challenge his position."

Irving then went on to say that the mutual respect that has grown between the two stems from the fact that they both study each other's game, leading to a uniquely special bond.

"I think that's where our mutual respect has really grown. Going against each other has been great, but I think studying each other has been even more of a special bond."

Kyrie Irving has 14-point third quarter for Brooklyn Nets; Steph Curry has 14-point fourth quarter for Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors went into halftime against the Brooklyn Nets with a seven-point cushion (54-47). However, a scorching third quarter by Kyrie Irving, where he added 14 points to his scoring tally, helped the Nets get to within two points (76-78) of their opponents at the end of the third quarter.

Steph Curry saved his best for last, though. Having scored only five points through the first three quarters, Curry added 14 points in the final 12-minute period as the Warriors edged past the Nets with a four-point victory. Curry had seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals to go with his 19 points in the game.

Irving continued giving his account of his special relationship with Steph Curry during the post-game press conference, speaking about the intense battles the pair have had over the years. Irving said that despite the numerous comparisons that have been made between the two, he sees Curry as more of a "brother-in-arms."

"I can go on and on about Steph. I love that guy, going against him and having our battles where he's had 50, 30 something on him. Win-loss. All the comparisons. All the Instagram pages. All the Twitter feeds. Everything that goes into the media comparing us. I've dealt with it. It's put me in the position of being able to look at him as more of a brother-in-arms. But when we're out there on the floor, we compete at a high level."

