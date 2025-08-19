  • home icon
By Atishay Jain
Published Aug 19, 2025 03:07 GMT
Slovenia v Germany - International Basketball Friendly - Source: Getty
"Stunned the lakers allowing this": Fans erupt as colossal Luka Doncic injury update becomes official after massive scare. (Image Source: Getty)

Luka Doncic suffered a right knee contusion on Saturday and was forced to exit the game against Latvia in pain. The exhibition game ahead of the 2025 EuroBasket tournament nearly turned disastrous for both Slovenia and the Lakers when the superstar point guard went down with the injury.

Although it was initially announced that Doncic’s injury wasn’t serious, uncertainty remained about whether the perennial NBA All-Star would compete in the remaining tune-up games. A major update on the Lakers guard became official on Monday when senior insider Marc Stein confirmed that Doncic will play in Tuesday’s game against Great Britain.

Social media erupted soon after the news broke. Fans, particularly the Lakers faithful, were shocked that Doncic chose not to take a few more days of rest and instead opted to play in a tune-up game so soon after the injury scare.

"I am stunned the lakers allowing this.. so much risk," a fan commented.
Commented another:

A fan said:

Said another:

A fan wrote:

Wrote another:

How to watch Luka Doncic in action during Slovenia vs Great Britain?

Slovenia will host Great Britain on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Stozice Arena in Ljubljana. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

The Slovenia vs Great Britain game will not be broadcast live on television. However, fans wanting to watch Luka Doncic in action can stream the exhibition matchup live on Courtside 1891.

Meanwhile, Doncic delivered a spectacular performance the last time he suited up for his country. Before exiting with an injury, the Slovenian superstar dazzled with 26 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals in just 17 minutes. Despite his brilliance, Slovenia ultimately fell short in a 100-88 loss.

Doncic and Slovenia will cross swords against Nikola Jokic’s Serbia in their final exhibition game on Aug. 21. The team will then begin their European Championship campaign on Aug. 28 against Poland.

