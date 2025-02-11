"Stupid, put Allen Iverson out there" - NBA fans erupt over Kevin Hart landing on-court emcee role for 2025 All-Star Game

The NBA announced Hollywood actor and comedian Kevin Hart as the first-ever emcee for the All-Star Game in San Francisco, California. Hart will serve as an on-court emcee on Sunday (Feb. 16) at the Chase Center. Per the official release of the league, the famed celebrity will provide "commentary from the court as play unfolds."

This means that Kevin Hart will watch from the court and give fans a closer look at how each game unfolds. He will be alongside TNT's "Inside the NBA" crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal.

In a recent promotional video, Hart was recruited by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

While the players love having Hart around, the fans don't share the same sentiment. Here are some of what they had to say about the announcement.

"Stupid. Put Allen Iverson out there. Put KG out there. The up in smoke podcast on there. Anyone but this dude," a fan suggested a change.

"They just making this game cornier and cornier," another fan said.

"Ok, all star game is now solved!!! What a joke. Speaking about making the game serious…" one fan commented.

However, there were a few who thought it was a good idea to have Hart in the event.

"He’s gonna bring so much energy to that! can’t wait to see it!" one fan said.

"This is a good concept! It gives more of an AND1 feel," another fan felt nostalgic.

"Kevin Hart at the NBA All-Star is like comedy royalty meeting basketball royalty," one fan commented.

The 2025 All-Star Game will be the first time the league will feature an emcee.

Will Kevin Hart play in the 2025 Celebrity All-Star Game?

The league has announced the participants of the 2025 Celebrity All-Star game. Usually, teams are made up of actors, comedians, musicians, athletes from other sports and former basketball players. During the event, fans are usually accustomed to seeing Kevin Hart play. However, Hart won't be in the celebrity game this year.

NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and MLB star Barry Bonds will coach the two teams. Rice will have TikTok sensation Khaby Lame as his assistant coach. Bonds, on the other hand, will have rapper 2 Chainz as his other coach.

Team Rice will feature Matt Barnes, Bayley, Chris Brickley, AP Dhillon, Druski, Walker Hayes, Shelby McEwen, Terrell Owens, Shaboozey, Oliver Stark and Kayla Thornton.

Team Bonds, meanwhile, will have Baron Davis, Kai Cenat, Allisha Gray, Rome Flynn, Mickey Guyton, Tucker Halpern, Noah Kahan, Danny Ramirez, Masai Russell, Pablo Schreiber and Dylan Wang.

Hart announced in 2015 that he retired from the game of basketball after he won his fourth MVP of the event.

