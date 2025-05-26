"Such a senseless act" - LFC stakeholder LeBron James sends heartfelt message after tragic incident during Liverpool’s trophy parade

LeBron James was among the first athletes to send condolences to the people affected by the car collision at Water Street. The incident happened when thousands of fans took to the streets for Liverpool FC's Premier League title parade.

Amidst the joy of the thousands, a manned vehicle was seen colliding with bystanders during the parade on Water Street. The police quickly arrived at the scene and arrested the man identified as a 53-year-old British citizen.

Reacting to the horrible incident, LeBron James sent his prayers to the affected individual and condemned the "senseless" act.

"OMG!!!! WTH. My deepest thoughts and prayers goes out to everyone affected that attended @LFC Premiere League trophy parade today! Such a senseless act! 🤦🏾‍♂️. #YNWA 💔."

Luckily, there have been no casualties reported so far. However, the pictures by news outlets show an unidentified individual being carried on a stretcher. According to The Guardian, the car driver has been arrested and the police are investigating the driver's motive and intention behind the actions.

LeBron James has a long relationship with Liverpool FC. In 2011, the LA Lakers star had bought a 2% stake in the club for $6.5 million. That share increased to over $100 million. In 2021, the four-time NBA champion used the share money to buy 1% ownership in Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool FC.

LeBron James reacts to being named in All-NBA Second Team at age 40

At this point, it would not be a stretch to say that the NBA world might never again witness a player of LeBron James's caliber. With four titles, four Finals MVPs, four MVPs, and the highest scorer in NBA history, James has touched the impossible and perhaps stretched the impossibility itself.

How has he done all this? By being at the top of his game for over two decades, another impossible feat. The Lakers star made his 21st All-NBA team selection at age 40 and for the 21st consecutive time. He was the oldest player to do so last season and stretched the record into another year.

LeBron James took to his social media to react to his selection.

"ALL NBA at 40!! Low key crazy to me right now! Sitting here watching the playoffs just thinking about it. Blessed beyond I can even imagine.👑🙏🏾," he wrote on X.

In his 22nd season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game and shot 51.3 percent from the field.

