"Suits him more than the Lakers uniform" - NBA fans react to Anthony Davis' first images in Mavericks jersey post Luka Doncic trade

NBA fans got their first look at Anthony Davis wearing the Dallas Mavericks uniform since he was traded for Luka Doncic on Saturday. Davis is sticking to his No. 3 jersey, which he wore for his entire tenure with the LA Lakers. The star big man has yet to play for his team, which is why this is the first time fans are seeing him in his new uniform.

Take a look at the video below to see AD in his Mavericks colors.

Fans share their excitement on X (formerly Twitter).

"Suits him more than the lakers uniform," a fan commented.

"Ngl this fits. Him and Kyrie gonna be tough," another fan is looking forward to AD's tandem with Kyrie Irving.

"Rare moment where a player looks better in their new jersey," one fan said.

Other fans feel strange seeing Anthony Davis wear a non-Lakers jersey.

"S**t is still feelin like some 2k s**t," a fan said.

"Damn man no more block by Davis in purple and gold," another fan said.

"Doesnt look right," one fan posted.

Due to an ongoing abdominal issue, Davis has not participated in any Dallas games. Since being moved, AD has missed three games for his new squad and has been sidelined since Jan. 30. The Mavericks anticipate that the big man will debut on Saturday against the Houston Rockets.

Anthony Davis reunited with LeBron James in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game

While Lakers fans are still processing the blockbuster trade that broke up the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they get one more chance to see the two together. Thanks to NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, he drafted James and AD for his team in the All-Star Game. The duo will get one last hurrah as teammates.

The star pair is reunited with three of their 2024 Olympics teammates: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum. All-stars Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jaylen Brown will also turn out for Team Shaq.

James and Davis played together with the Lakers for almost six seasons. In their first year as teammates, they accomplished their primary goal and won the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Together, they elevated the team and were in the playoffs four times.

AD was an All-Star for three seasons during his stay in Los Angeles. His best season was his first, where he averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. Overall, the five-time All-NBA averaged 24.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 blocks.

