Sydel Curry Lee sets record straight on rumor $2,800,834 guard "bagged" her while playing with Steph Curry

Sydel Curry Lee debunked the common belief that she and now-husband Damion Lee only became together when he played with her older brother Steph Curry at Golden State. She asserted that they were in a serious relationship before his stay in the Bay Area.

Sydel Curry made the clarification in the recent episode of the "Straight to Cam" podcast she co-hosts with WNBA star Cameron Brink, where Damion was a guest.

She said, clarifying the rumor that Damion "bagged" her while being Steph's teammate.

"Damion and I were together way before he joined the Warriors. We got together in 2016 and way before he became Stephen's teammate we got engaged..."

Sydel Curry Lee and Damion met in 2016 and started a relationship when he was playing for the Maine Red Claws in the NBA Development League under now-Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. He only played in 16 games with the team after suffering a season-ending injury.

He was then traded to the Santa Cruz Warriors the following season and got engaged with Curry-Lee who was living in the Bay Area. Damion played for the Atlanta Hawks in 2018 before returning to Santa Cruz and signed for the Warriors.

Damion played four seasons with the Warriors, winning an NBA title with the team in 2022. He played this season with the Phoenix Suns for a 1-year, $2,800,834 deal, seeing action in 74 games and averaged 8.2 points, 3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Sydel Curry Lee says she cheers for her husband when he plays against her brothers

Sydel Curry Lee has no problem on who to cheer for when her husband plays against her brothers Steph and Seth Curry, saying she has a fair way of going about it.

She spoke about it in an episode of the "Straight to Cam podcast" earlier this year, highlighting how her loyalty is with her husband and his employer but wishes her brothers to have good games.

Sydel Curry Lee said:

"People always ask me, 'Who do you cheer for when my brothers come in town?' The answer is always who pays the bills. The Suns pay the bills. So, we want everyone on the team to play well for whichever team [Lee] is on."

She added:

"I cheer for my brothers when they score. We want them to have 50 but lose. And we want Damion to play, score and win."

Sydel Curry Lee and Damion got married on Sept. 1, 2018 and are set to become parents for a third time.

