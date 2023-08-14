Tacko Fall signs new deal with Nanjing Monkey Kings to return to China

Former NBA player Tacko Fall is reportedly on his way back to playing professional basketball in China. With a new deal with the Nanjing Monkey Kings, Fall will be back in the CBA, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Tacko Fall's NBA career was miserably short. However, the Goliath-like figure certainly left an impact on fans. The former Boston Celtics big man was a towering figure, loved by everyone in the NBA.

While spending his early days with the Celtics, Fall also spent time in the G League with Maine Red Claws. In the 2021-22 season, he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers and even played for their G League affiliate.

However, this was his last complete stint in the NBA, following which, Fall signed with the CBA's Xinjiang Flying Tigers, thus signaling a new era for the Senegalese big man.

Shams Charania recently reported that Fall has signed a new contract with the Nanjing Monkey Kings and would return to playing pro ball in China. This is a solid signing for the Senegalese national, who only made the Milwaukee Bucks summer league roster in 2023.

In a sitdown talk with Stadium, Fall also spoke about his experience of playing in China. He said:

"China was different. I mean, obviously going to a different country, you have to get used to a lot of stuff besides basketball and it was kind of tough because there was still COVID going on. So we had to quarantine and we played in a bubble. So there was a lot to deal with. But China was a very good growing experience for me on and off the court."

Having made significant efforts to adapt to a new country and new environment, Fall credited China for helping him push himself as an individual.

Tacko Fall's experience of playing in China

While speaking with Stadium recently, Tacko Fall also shared how different his experience was while playing in China. Fall reflected on how he had to fight for minutes in the NBA. Meanwhile, with the Flying Tigers, the 27-year-old was expected to be more of a leader.

He also shared that while the talent level is lower, China plays a far more physical brand of basketball.

"They play very physical, especially when you're an import. Everything is focused on you. So, I used to joke, I used to be on the phone with some of my friends like, 'I'm getting guarded here like I'm Steph Curry.' Because they'd literally be with you from one sideline to the other."

Needless to say, fans will look forward to Tacko Fall returning to the CBA.

