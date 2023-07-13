What is Tacko Fall's height in meters? Exploring the NBA giant's frame

Former Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall is looking for a way back into the NBA. Fall signed with the Milwaukee Bucks this summer and currently plays for them in the NBA 2K24 Summer League.

But before we take a look at Fall's potential return to the league, let's take a closer look at his height, size and frame. The 27-year-old center currently stands at 7-foot-6 without shoes. That translates to 2.29 meters and ranks among the tallest ever in NBA history.

Fall has a wingspan of 8-2, which is the longest in NBA draft combine history, with Manute Boll still holding the record at 8-6. The UCF product also has a standing reach of 10-2, which means he can reach a standard NBA rim without jumping.

Tacko Fall's basketball career

Tacko Fall during his time with the Boston Celtics

Tacko Fall captivated the nation as a player for the University of Central Florida Knights. Fall went undrafted in 2019 after four years at UCF. He signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Boston Celtics and went on to play for them in the 2019 Summer League.

After a successful stint in Las Vegas, the Celtics signed Fall to a two-way contract. He split his time between Boston and their NBA G League affiliate, the Main Red Claws. He played a total of 26 regular-season games and three postseason games in two years for the Celtics.

Fall then signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2021. He appeared in 11 games for the Cavaliers in the 2021-22 NBA season, spending most of his time in the G League with the Canton Charge.

The 7-6 center was out of the league in 2022 and signed for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association. He averaged 13.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in 33 games for the Flying Tigers. He also shot 73.4% from the field.

Tacko Fall looking to get back into the NBA

The Milwaukee Bucks brought Tacko Fall this summer to play for their Las Vegas Summer League team. In three games so far, Fall is averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.63 blocks per game.

In an interview with Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, Fall explained why he decided to join the Bucks this offseason.

"When you know what you're capable of, you've just got to keep going until you hit it," Fall said. "And that's pretty much what I'm doing right now."

