"Take your pick-and-rolling b**t out of here" - When Kobe Bryant waved off Karl Malone for trying to set a screen in the 1998 All-Star Game

Kobe Bryant's competitive streak was one of his most discernable traits. While it is a mere fact today, NBA legend Karl Malone had to bear witness to it firsthand during an All-Star game in 1998.

Bryant's competitive drive manifested itself in many ways. Whether it meant a crushing display of dominance or simply outworking the competition, the LA Lakers legend was a menace to opposing forces.

Bryant came into the league right out of high school and he boasted the confidence of a superstar-caliber player. Often being compared to Michael Jordan for his work ethic and competitive nature, Bryant would often relish the challenge of going up against one of the greatest.

At the 1998 All-Star game, Bryant had his chance to go up against MJ. The moment was huge for him, who had just earned his first All-Star selection at the time. So when Karl Malone came over to create an opportunity to get the offense going, Bryant had a rather harsh response in store.

As per a story by Sports Illustrated's Chris Ballard back in 2008, Bryant said:

"Take your pick-and-rolling b**t out of here; I've got Jordan iso'd!"

Malone, who had made a career out of scoring buckets out of the pick-and-roll was particularly taken aback. At the time, he even commented upon the situation and said:

"When young guys tell me to get out of the way, that's a game I don't need to be in."

Jordan, at the time, still looked like the best player in the league on the best team in the league. Meanwhile, Bryant was simply a sophomore on the rise with the LA Lakers. The situation perfectly summed up how driven Bryant was to prove himself.

Given the similarities between MJ and Kobe, it goes without saying that any showdown between the two was worth the price of admission.

Kobe Bryant's obsessive drive for perfection

Kobe Bryant is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time not only for his talent but for his obsessive drive for perfection. Bryant consistently went out of his way to train harder than anyone else. His work ethic was simply unparalleled.

Bryant became a shining example of how important hard work was to ensure success. The philosophy of the "Mamba Mentality" finds its origins within this approach to the game.

Needless to say, it yielded a great amount of success for the Lakers legend. With five NBA titles, two NBA Finals MVP awards and countless All-Star game selections, Kobe was a sight to behold on the basketball court.

With a legacy that is likely to withstand the test of time, he remains an inspiration and role model to many.

