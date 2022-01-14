“Kobe was every bit as obsessive and extreme as a high school kid as he was throughout his 20 years with the Lakers” - Mike Sielski talks about Kobe Bryant’s mentality 

Mike Sielski, Columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, shared a story about Kobe Bryant's mentality and approach to basketball when he was a kid in high school.

Kobe Bryant's work ethic is well known to the world. His famous "Mamba Mentality" has resonated with fans and athletes across all sports, and many players today consider Bryant to be their generation's inspiration.

From young NBA players like Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker to older legends like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, all have watched Bryant relentlessly work on their game.

Sielski was a guest on 'The Woj Pod' by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and was asked if he had any anecdotes about Kobe Bryant's life as a kid in high school that would give uintoight into the extreme nature of his work ethic in the NBA. Sielski replied saying that Bryant has always been the workaholic and obsessive player that the world knows him to be.

"Kobe was every bit as obsessive and extreme as a high school kid as he was throughout his 20 years with the Lakers"

Bryant's hard work paid off as the high school kid decided to make the jump to the professional leagues right away. He skipped all the top college programs like UCLA, Duke, North Carolina, etc. and chose to enter the NBA at the age of 17.

He didn't wow everyone in the league instantly and, in fact, came off the bench for the LA Lakers for his first two seasons. He steadily grew into his role and started to play alongside Shaquille O'Neal in the starting lineup.

However, Kobe Bryant never gave up on his mission to become the best basketball player to ever play the game. He took advice and tips from his idol Michael Jordan and consistently spent hours in an empty gym to improve himself.

Mike Sielski shares a story about Kobe Bryant's obsessive work ethic in high school

Kobe Bryant as a teenager in Lower Merion High School [Source: USA Today]

Kobe Bryant's obsession towards basketball was in his blood. He didn't just decide to become one of the all-time greats after entering the NBA and playing for the LA Lakers. He decided to pursue greatness when he was a teenager in Philadelphia. Mike Sielski recalled a story and an example of Bryant and his friend, Anthony:

"When he was 14 or 15, he had a friend (Anthony)...and they would drive around through playgrounds and basketball courts in and around Philly and they would play. And when they played Anthony had two jobs for Kobe. He would rebound for him while Kobe was working on his footwork and shooting threes and dunking and working on his game."

"And he would scream at Kobe, shout at Kobe! Kobe wanted him to do this. 'You got to a white school!' 'You're soft!' 'You're not black enough to play in the public league!' and Kobe wanted him to do this because he felt like it was gonna prepare him for what was to come later in his highschool career and his mind, eventually in his NBA career."

According to the book that Mike Sielski has published, "The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality", basketball was the only thing that Kobe knew. That was his way into his high school social circles and a way to belong. His dedication to becoming the nation's best high school player and eventually, one of the world's best athletes of all time, is something that has inspired millions of kids today and will continue to motivate players in the coming generations.

