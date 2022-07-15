"Takes major balls to do that ngl", "The real question is why is the ASG even in Utah" - Redditors have hilarious reactions to Utah Jazz being the 2023 All-Star weekend host

The Utah Jazz have likely decided to blow up the core of the team that they built through immaculate drafting. They first brought in Frenchman Rudy Gobert in 2013 and then former Louisville Cardinal Donovan Mitchell in 2017.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Utah, after shutting the door on Mitchell trades, has reversed its decision and is listening to trade proposals.

Utah's decision comes as the upcoming All-Star weekend will be held in Salt Lake City. It would be quite a spectacle if both Mitchell and Gobert get traded and make the All-Star Game.

Keyshawn Johnson thinks the Miami Heat is an easy landing spot for Utah's star guard

The two front-runners in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes are the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. Both have good trade pieces, young players they can trade and enough draft capital to satiate the Utah Jazz front office.

However, the two teams boast very different qualities. If Mitchell leaves for South Beach, he will go on to form a coveted, bona fide Big Three. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Mitchell have a very similar feel to LeBron James' teams.

The Heat will get one forward (Butler as the new James), one center (Adebayo in Chris Bosh's role) and one guard (Mitchell as Dwyane Wade). For Miami team president Pat Riley, an agreement that brings in Mitchell will probably make the Heat the favorites in the Eastern Conference.

Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and the draft picks are thought to be enough in exchange for Mitchell, but that remains to be seen. The Jazz will select the best offer on their table, which is likely to come from the New York Knicks.

If Mitchell leaves for New York, the situation is different. The Knicks have an incredibly young core with no seasoned veterans except Derrick Rose and Julius Randle.

ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson said:

"Here's a guy who grew up in the Greenwich/Connecticut area, dad's at the front office of the New York Mets, so you got that situation there in New York, but also, you can be the foundational piece to bring back whatever little bit of history the New York Knicks have had in the past.

"Going to Miami is easy, right? But that doesn't mean you are going to get an NBA title, something that you wanna covet in your NBA career."

