“Talking about I'm a 304, I don't respect my husband”: Gilbert Arenas’ wife sets the record straight after Chris Brown confession ignites backlash

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 22, 2025 16:42 GMT
Gilbert Arenas&rsquo; wife sets the record straight after Chris Brown confession ignites backlash
Gilbert Arenas’ wife sets the record straight after Chris Brown confession ignites backlash. (Image Source: @mellimonaco/Instagram)

Gilbert Arenas' wife, Melli Monaco, has cleared the air on the criticism she is receiving after her recent Chris Brown confession. On Monday, Monaco shared a video on her Instagram account where she and her husband talked about Chris Brown.

Monaco asked Arenas about the consequences she would have to face if she posed for some steamy pictures with Brown after the pop star's concert. The former Warriors player turned podcaster said that he would be okay with posing for whatever picture she wants with her celebrity crush.

The fans were not as cool as Arenas as they swarmed social media criticizing the Monaco for disrespecting her husband. Monaco addressed the backlash in a comment of her own and asked the fans to relax. She commented:

"Yall need to relax. lol. Talking about I’m a 304, I don’t respect my husband. It’s an hypothetical situation lol. I don’t want a picture with Chris Brown 😂. Please watch the whole show for context not just a clip 🙏🏾"
Melli Monaco clears the air after fans&#039; backlash on Chris Brown&#039;s confession. (Credits: @culturemillenials/Instagram)
Melli Monaco clears the air after fans' backlash on Chris Brown's confession. (Credits: @culturemillenials/Instagram)

Gilbert Arenas and Melli Monaco share opposing views on Sha’Carri Richardson's alleged domestic violence incident

Gilbert Arenas made a successful career in podcasting, and his wife, Melli Monaco, is slowly following in his lead. After discussing her fantasies about Chris Brown with her husband on her Monday livestream, Monaco and Arenas talked about Sha'Carri Richardson's alleged domestic violence incident.

According to police reports, Richardson shoved her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, into a wall, yanked his bag, and stood in front of him when he tried to walk away. Arenas opened the conversation on the subject and expressed his belief that Richardson's actions were not dire enough to land her a prison sentence.

"This is not assault. From what I'm seeing, I wouldn't consider that an assault for you to be in jail," He said. "The fact that he couldn't juke the s*** out of her. ... You see her coming ... there's a lot of things he could have done."
However, Monaco has a different view on the situation as she criticised the Olympic Gold medalist for the alleged actions.

"Even if the consequences are not going to be as high for her because she's a woman, she deserves to be arrested," she said.

While the couple discussed the problems of Richardson and Coleman, they have their own problems they have to look forward to. Gilbert Arenas is out on a $50,000 bail bond after federal authorities arrested him in Los Angeles on Jul. 30. The former NBA player is facing up to 15 years in prison after he was arrested with five other suspects for running an illegal gambling operation.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

