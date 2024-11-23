"Taller than you": 6-foot-2 Tyrese Maxey hilariously gets offended after reporter calls him "small"

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was visibly affronted by a reporter during a post-game press conference after his team's win against the Brooklyn Nets. The 6-foot-2 star was labeled "small" by a reporter which garnered a hilarious reaction from the former Clippers player.

After the 76er's 113-98 win on Friday, Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey were asked if they could break the myth surrounding a team having two smaller guards. But before the reporter could finish his question Maxey inquired back:

"Who said we were small?"

The room lit up at this question as McCain couldn't stop laughing. Continuing, Tyrese doubled down and said that he didn't "feel small." When asked by the reporter how tall he was the 24-year-old gave a hilarious response:

"Taller than you," he stated, before addin, "and I am taller than him."

This came after the Philadelphia 76ers finally ended their five-game losing run against the Brooklyn Nets in a game where the rookie had 30 points.

The victory will help build morale in a ravaged 76ers environment where their recent run coupled with tensions between Maxey and Embiid had left the team at the bottom of the conference.

Tyrese Maxey's performance against the Brooklyn Nets

Grabbing only their third win of the season and sitting second from bottom with a 3-12 record the 76ers are desperate for a change. Their victory over the Nets should provide a huge sense of relief for the team, with Maxey in general continuing his good form.

During his 27 minutes on the court, Tyrese managed to score 26 points and converted 11 of his 17 attempted field goals. Furthermore, the guard drowned 50% of his three-point attempts and even managed to register 5 assists, 5 steals, and 4 rebounds on the night.

In his second game back from a six-game absence due to injury, Maxey has proved that he is an integral part of this Philly team. Averaging 25.1 points despite only starting 8 games, Tyrese Maxey could form a formidable partnership with Jared McCain and see the 76ers mount a comeback if they can keep their players fit.

