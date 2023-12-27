"Tanking for search engine popularity": NBA fans in splits as Detroit Pistons get rare win amid record losing streak

The Detroit Pistons can’t catch a break this season. After losing 118-112 to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, they now sit solo at the top for most consecutive losses during an NBA season at 27.

The Reddit page for the NBA wrote that as the Pistons, who started 2-1 but have tumbled to 2-28, neared the record, their search popularity suddenly spiked. Their internet popularity is at its highest in recent times, but it's for all the wrong reasons.

Fans went off on the Pistons, trolling them for being in the news for the worst possible reason.

Poking fun at the team, "Babushka5' wrote:

"No such thing as bad press."

Another user named "BcuzRacecar" wrote that the Pistons have made such big news for their losing skid that even his casual friends are talking about the team:

"The post game thread had 60 comments not even one min after the game ended. Even my casual fan friends are talking about the pistons. God awful is a good storyline I guess."

"Limark" wrote:

"I'm sure that'll bring comfort to Cade lmao."

A user named "GOAT_Redditor" hilariously wrote that the Pistons are tanking in the season to gain popularity:

"Tanking for search engine popularity. Genius."

"ImTheOldManJenks" wrote that the condition of the Pistons was so bad that only alcohol could make him forget it:

"Leave us alone the alcohol cna only Make Me forget so much."

"Gettysburger2" wrote:

"Its like a freakshow in a carnival. People are swarming to point and laugh."

"RapsareChamps_Suckit" wrote that he can only have sympathy for fans:

"I just feel so bad for the fans. Even the Malice at the Palace isn't as BAD as what is going on with the team"

"Koverage" wrote:

"Any publicity is good publicity"

Amid record losing streak, Cade Cunningham urges Pistons teammates to stick together

The first impact of the team’s terrible streak could be inside the team’s locker room.

The Detroit Pistons suffered their 27th consecutive loss, the most by any NBA team during a season, on Tuesday. They might soon tie the longest losing streak, which is held by the Philadelphia 76ers over the span of two seasons. The 76ers lost 16 consecutive games to start the 2015-16 season after finishing the 2014-15 season with 10 straight losses.

The Pistons lost the game despite a masterful 41-point performance from Cade Cunningham. When the Pistons guard was asked what message he had for his team, he said:

“We’ve got to stay together. Right now is the easiest time to stand off and be on your own, but we need to continue to lean on each other, and continue to push each other and hold each other accountable, more than ever now.”

It seemed like the Pistons might win the game when they briefly took a lead in the fourth quarter but let it slip quickly. Even in the final minute, Cunningham cut Detroit's deficit to two points. However, Dorian Finney-Smith hit a corner 3-pointer to seal the game for the Nets.