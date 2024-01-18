"Tap In": LeBron James echoes Ice Cube's declaration about fueling basketball evolution and changing the industry

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has overcome significant adversity since growing up in poverty in Akron, Ohio. Today, the four-time MVP is widely considered one of the NBA’s most successful players ever on and off the court. Amid his impressive 21st season, the 39-year-old recently echoed life advice from the rapper Ice Cube.

On top of his successful rap career, Ice Cube has made waves in the film and sports industries. He has starred in numerous Hollywood films and founded the Big3 3-on-3 basketball league in 2017.

Similarly, James has also starred in Hollywood films and ventured into numerous business endeavors, resulting in his $1 billion net worth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ice Cube recently sat down for an interview with James’ longtime friend and business associate, Maverick Carter. The entertainment icon was asked how he’s been “able to disrupt three industries.” He highlighted how he always carves out a pathway to success when one isn’t readily available to him.

“I believe if the front door ain’t open, so what?” Ice Cube said.

“Go through the back door, hop the fence, climb in the window, if you have to. You know what I mean? Get in and do your thing.”

Ice Cube’s words appeared to resonate with James. On Wednesday, he shared the interview clip on his Instagram stories with the caption, “Tap In!,” marking a strong endorsement of the rapper’s mindset.

LeBron James echoes Ice Cube's declaration about fueling basketball evolution and changing the industry

Also Read: "Roughly 1800 players": NBA Twitter is awestruck after learning LeBron James has played against 35% of the league's players

LeBron James and Ice Cube’s history of mutual respect

LeBron James and Ice Cube have a history of interaction, dating back to before James’ tenure with the Lakers.

The two featured in an episode of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” together in 2017. The star duo sang Ice Cube’s 1992 hit track “It Was a Good Day,” with the rapper altering the lyrics to shoutout James.

“Called up the homies and I’m askin’ y’all, ‘Which park are y’all playin’ basketball?’ Get me on the court and I’m trouble. Last week, f**ked around and got a triple-double. Freakin’ n**gas every way, like LJ,” Ice Cube rapped.

Additionally, the 19-time All-Star referenced the song’s lyrics in his Instagram post after he set the NBA’s all-time scoring record last season.

“Last week messed around and got a triple — I mean a scoring record! Man, what!!! This is still not hitting me yet. So surreal!! Wow, wow, wow, man,” James wrote.

Ice Cube is a longtime Lakers fan and has been critical of the team at times, including during James’ Lakers tenure. He even recently called out the franchise for celebrating its NBA In-Season Tournament championship last month.

Nonetheless, given their history, it’s clear James and Ice Cube have mutual respect.

Also Read: "Leaving Lakers for whatever team drafts his kid" - LeBron James rumored to exit LA in 2025 free agency has NBA fans in frenzy

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!