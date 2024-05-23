"Tatum is the head of the snake" - Paul Pierce asserts Jayson Tatum is more vital for Celtics than Jaylen Brown

There is a wide consensus that Jayson Tatum is the best player for the Boston Celtics. However, this playoff has lifted Jaylen Brown's status as a reliable guy on the team, especially in light of Tatum’s recent struggle on the offensive end. Celtics legend Paul Pierce shared his opinion on Tatum and Brown on the latest episode of Undisputed.

Pierce was asked who he thought was more impactful for the Celtics. He said that Tatum was more important to the team than Brown.

“Jayson Tatum, at his best is probably the best player in the NBA. … He is leading the team in points, rebonds and assists and they are 4-0, over the last four playoff games. ... I think he is the head of the snake,” Pierce said.

The 2008 NBA Finals MVP said that Jayson Tatum has received unfair criticism this postseason. However, Pierce added that Brown has been excellent from the floor and neither Tatum nor Brown can win it all without the support of the other.

Maybe a year ago, the answer would have been unanimous in favor of Tatum. However, Brown has remained a reliable option for the team whenever they needed scoring. Brown has also been very impactful on the defensive end.

Stat comparison between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

In terms of numbers, there is a neck-to-neck stat fight between the two, but in terms of efficiency, Brown has certainly outperformed Tatum. In the first round of the 2024 playoffs, the Celtics met the Miami Heat. Tatum struggled massively from the floor, while Brown had an excellent series.

In five games in the first-round series, Jayson Tatum scored 109 points compared to Brown’s 114. Moreover, in three of the five games, Tatum shot under 40% from the field. On the other hand, Brown shot over 50% in every game except Game 4.

In the second round, Brown had 117 points in five playoff games against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the other hand, Tatum scored 134 points. However, in the first five games of the series, Tatum’s highest field goal percentage received a lot of flak for inefficiency. On the other hand, Brown shot over 60% three times in those five games.

However, despite numbers suggesting that Brown has been more efficient in the field, Tatum might not be the best way to go about it. Tatum is perceived as the primary threat to any team's defense, and he attracts a lot of their attention, which benefits other players and creates open looks.