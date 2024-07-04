Taurean Prince planning to reunite with former coach rattles Lakers fans: "Darvin Ham really got more pull than Bron man"

Taurean Prince is joining Darvin Ham and the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2024-25 NBA season. Prince will rejoin Ham, his former coach with the LA Lakers last season, to play for the Bucks. After fans learned about it, they couldn't help but share their honest thoughts.

Last season, Prince had a consistent role with the Lakers. He played 78 games for the team and had 49 starts. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 27 minutes on the floor. The forward had 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists last season.

Now, he'll be giving the Bucks his time and effort on the floor as he signed a deal with the team, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Laker fans were rattled when they saw the report about Prince's plans to join the Eastern Conference team. Here are some of what the fans had to say.

"Darvin Ham really got more pull than Bron man F**K," one fan said.

"THE LAKERS ARE A JOKE OF A FRANCHISE. YOU BETTER SIGN SOMEONE!!! HOLY F**K WHAT IS THIS????? FAILING LEBRON YEAR AFTER YEAR AFTER YEAR!!!" another fan couldn't hold it in anymore.

"Nice job Rob. Again, nobody in the national media is calling him out," one fan said.

However, few fans didn't mind losing Prince to the Bucks.

"This was an underrated pick up fosho," one fan said.

"Let's go! Perfect 3 and D guy for us," another fan said.

"Laker fans won’t have Taurean to scapegoat anymore. Happy for him," one fan mentioned.

After getting fired as the Lakers' head coach, Ham returned to the Bucks to be an assistant coach under Doc Rivers.

Players the LA Lakers have missed out on this offseason

The LA Lakers have struggled to recruit a star to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season. Heading into the offseason, the team's focus was to acquire a third star. One player they had in mind was Dejounte Murray, Unfortunately, the front office was too late to negotiate a deal with him.

The Lakers failed to trade for Murray as the Atlanta Hawks traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans. Another player they missed out on was Jonas Valančiūnas. The free-agent center signed a deal with the Washington Wizards.

The third option they failed to recruit was Klay Thompson.

The Lakers weren't able to convince the All-Star to join them as he negotiated a sign-and-trade deal to join the Dallas Mavericks for a three-year, $50 million contract.

