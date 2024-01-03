"Tbh not as much as I used too": Trae Young sets loftier goals for Hawks and himself, drops All-Star ambitions

Trae Young has had a strong 2023-24 season with the Atlanta Hawks. He is averaging 28 points and 11 assists per game, showcasing his scoring and playmaking abilities. These stats demonstrate his impact on the court, making him a key player for the team and spearheading their offence.

His performance has earned him an All-Star Nomination for this season, reflecting his status as one of the top players in the league and an elite guard in the East.

Despite his impressive numbers and All-Star recognition, some fans feel that Trae Young has not been given enough credit for his on-court performances.

The Atlanta Hawks' below .500 record and their struggles to outscore opponents when Young plays have led to the perception that he is not receiving the recognition he deserves.

This is highlighted by his comments on his opinions of the All-Star selection:

"Tbh not as much as I used too, I hope I can rep my fans, the city, the organization in it of course !! So vote"

Young's season has been marked by outstanding individual performances, leading to his All-Star Nomination. While some fans believe he needs to receive adequate credit, his statistics and impact on the court underscore his significance to the Atlanta Hawks.

As the season progresses, Young's contributions will remain a focal point for the team as they look to better their record for playoff aspirations.

What was Trae Young's season's like when he was selected for All-Star?

Trae Young's performance during the seasons he was selected for the All-Star Game showcased his exceptional skills and impact on the court. In the 2022-23 season, before the All-Star break, Young averaged 26.7 points and 10.3 assists.

His offensive prowess was a key factor in the Atlanta Hawks' performance during that time. In the lead-up to his All-Star nomination, Trae Young's exceptional scoring and playmaking were evident, earning him a well-deserved spot among the league's top players.

The Hawks finished 7th in the East that year with a 41-41 record.

His consistent performance and offensive leadership were reflected in his impressive statistics, contributing to the Atlanta Hawks' competitive edge during the seasons he was selected for the All-Star Game.

The other time he was nominated was back in 2021-22 season where his averages were 28 points, 9.7 assists and 3 rebounds and the Hawks finished their season above .500 with 43-39 record. In the same season, Young led them to the Conference Finals as well.