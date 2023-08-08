Team France schedule for FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup games: schedule, dates, timing, roster revealed

Team France's schedule for the FIBA World Cup 2023 will see them participate in three more tuneup games before the main tournament commences.

With the FIBA World Cup set up later this month, tuneup games are underway for the highly anticipated tournament. Before entering the group stage of the tournament, Team France is gearing up for several tuneup games to get into form.

Although Team France will start without young superstar Victor Wembanyama, their schedule for the FIBA World Cup 2023 looks promising. Keeping that in mind, let's take a look at the France tuneup schedule.

Team France's schedule for FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup games

Date Opponent Time August 9th, 2023 Lithuania TBD August 11th, 2023 Lithuania TBD August 17th, 2023 Japan 6 a.m. August 20th, 2023 Australia 6 a.m.

Team France's schedule for FIBA World Cup 2023 has also seen them participate in several other tuneup games so far. On Monday, the team went against Venezuela in a tuneup game in France where they grabbed a big 86-67 win behind Rudy Gobert's double-double.

Before that, the team competed in a tuneup game on August 2nd against Montenegro in Montpellier, France where Gobert once again led the way with 16 points and 9 rebounds, including one three-pointer that made headlines.

The team's first tuneup game back on July 31st saw them pick up an incredibly lopsided win over Tunisia 93-36, kicking off the summer campaign on a good note.

Team France Roster for recent games

Although Victor Wembanyama will notably be absent from the team, let's take a look at the roster for Team France.

Team France roster:

Sylvain Francisco

Nando de Colo

Frank Ntilikina

Elie Okobo

Evan Fournier

Yakuba Ouattara

Terry Tarpey

Nicolas Batum

Guerschon Yabusele

Mathias Lessort

Moustapha Fall

Rudy Gobert

With 3-0 in tuneup games so far, the team is also dealing with the adjustment of switching coaches. With Vincent Collet no longer leading the team through the FIBA World Cup, Laurent Foirest has now taken over.

He explained in a recent interview that although the move may shock international fans, it isn't as big a deal as one would think. L'Equipe quoted him saying:

“I discussed this opportunity with Vincent Collet, who has always been aware of the situation. It's a temporary departure. We were able to discuss with the National Technical Department and my club so that I would be present for the Paris Olympic Games."

The roster above had been used by Foirest most recently, meaning fans can expect to see the same throughout Team France's schedule for FIBA World Cup 2023.

