"Tell them who locked you the f**k up" - Timberwolves $3,634,153 vet mocks Anthony Edwards in public with hilarious flex and viral remark

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 20, 2025 04:51 GMT
Timberwolves $3,634,153 vet mocks Anthony Edwards in public with hilarious flex and viral remark. (Photo: IMAGN)

Things appear to be upbeat and positive in Minnesota ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season after a viral interaction between Anthony Edwards and Joe Ingles. Ingles jokingly mocked Edwards after Sunday's practice, telling reporters how he locked up the Timberwolves superstar.

During an interview with reporters, including Zone Coverage's Andrew Dukowitz, on Sunday, Edwards was answering questions when Ingles interrupted him from afar.

"Hey, Ant. Tell them who locked you the f**k up today?" Ingles said.

Edwards obliged and confirmed that Ingles locked him up once during practice.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Joe got one stop today y'all," Edwards said.

Ingles finished the video by flexing in the hallway as Edwards and the reporters laughed. The Timberwolves are ramping up their preparations for the upcoming season. They are set to face the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Oct. 22 to open the campaign.

also-read-trending Trending
The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off their second straight Western Conference finals apperance. However, the Timberwolves failed to get over the hump and lost a key player in the offseason. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who was the team's best guard off the bench, signed with the Atlanta Hawks.

Anthony Edwards is expected to take another leap after having the best year of his career. The Timberwolves brought back Naz Reid and Julius Randle, signing both stars to huge contracts. They also signed Joe Ingles to a one-year, $3.6 million deal to serve as a veteran voice on the bench and in the locker room.

With Alexander-Walker out, the Timberwolves are banking on players like Jaylen Clark, Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. to step up and fill the hole he left.

Anthony Edwards' offseason included receiving tips from Michael Jordan

Anthony Edwards' offseason included receiving tips from Michael Jordan. (Photo: IMAGN)

One of the players often compared to Anthony Edwards is none other than Michael Jordan. Some fans even joked that Edwards is the long-lost son of the Chicago Bulls legend.

Speaking to reporters on media day, Edwards shared that he spoke to Jordan in the offseason. He asked for advice to further improve his game and received plenty of tips from the six-time NBA champion.

"(He helped me with) getting to my spots, pulling up, shooting over the defender," Edwards said, according to ESPN's Myron Medalf. "I think the best tip that he gave me is that most people lean on people in the post with their (butt), and he does it with the top part of his back. So I think I learned that from him."

It will be interesting to see if Edwards shows off some of the things he learned from Jordan this upcoming season.

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
bell-icon Manage notifications