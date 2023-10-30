"Tell me how that works": LaVar Ball mocks Michael Jordan's HC for sitting LaMelo for first 20 games in rookie year

LaVar Ball bared it all with DJ Vlad against then Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan for not playing his son LaMelo Ball enough during his rookie season. LaVar questioned the six-time NBA champion for how he handled LaMelo after drafting him third overall in the 2021 NBA draft.

In the interview, Lavar opened up on MJ's ways being outdated and that he did not bring a winning culture to the Hornets:

"When the last time he won a championship? What's he gonna tell him? And the game has changed, what's he gonna tell him?," said LaVar Ball on the report of Hoopsview.

"If he had the say so, to say, 'yo, this is what you do to get better,' the Charlotte Hornets been around for a long time before my son got there. Tell some of them guys so you can win. Don't wait to tell my boy, give the news to these other guys."

Until this day, LaVar stands by what he thinks and even added fire to the flame by saying that his son and Michael Jordan doesn't play the same position. He even blasted the former Hornets owner for benching LaMelo for 20 games.

"What advice he gonna get my son? (He) ain't no point guard? And if you going to give some advice--before you got drafted, right, and if your really have some advice to give him, how about you give your coach advice and then he don't have to sit down for the first 20 games.

"Whoever draft somebody number three and then you don't start them? Tell me how that work? Give them that advice," said Ball to DJ Vlad.

In his first year with the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball bagged the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year award, averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 assits, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals, besting Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Michael Jordan is impressed with LaMelo Ball

Despite what LaVar Ball thinks about Michael Jordan, the five-time NBA MVP gave his praise to LaMelo after just a few months of playing for the Charlotte Hornets:

“I think Melo has adjusted to the NBA game better than any of us ever thought this early in his career. He has exceeded our expectations so far this season," said Jordan in an email to The Associated Press.

On selling the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball was rewarded with a $260 million, 5-year extension. It was one of the last moves of Michael Jordan before leaving the franchise.