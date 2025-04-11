Terance Mann brutally roasts $600k NIL athletes

Since endorsement deals have become the norm in collegiate sports, many student-athletes have earned a staggering amount of money while playing for their schools. While some were glad to see them get the bag while studying at university, others were critical of the NIL deals, including Atlanta Hawks forward Terance Mann.

On Friday, Mann roasted NIL athletes earning about $600,000 a year while playing mid-level basketball at college. He called out athletes who are not playing on par with what their endorsement deals are paying them.

“You have kids that average six points a game … asking for $500,000, $600,000. That’s the asking price but … you’re not that good,” Mann said.

Mann, who spent his collegiate years at Florida State, is in his sixth season in the NBA, currently averaging 7.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 22.6 minutes with the Hawks. He earns $15,500,000 this year, according to Spotrac.

He was traded to Atlanta during the trade deadline after spending his first five years with the LA Clippers, who drafted him in 2019 in the second round.

Aside from his NBA gig, Mann is also in touch with collegiate basketball, as he is the assistant general manager of Florida State’s men’s basketball program, taking up the role in April 2025.

NBA fans react to Terance Mann’s roast on NIL athletes

With Terance Mann’s claim on the state of collegiate sports, fans quickly reacted, roasting him back for not getting the same money when he was playing in college.

“Bro jealous he didn’t get paid in college, legally,” one fan said.

“Why is Terance Mann talking? He would probably averaging 6 points in college 😂💀,” another fan said.

“wrong guy to say this,” another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans agreed with Mann’s sentiments, as they thought that the NIL deals were ruining collegiate sports.

“NIL ruining basketball as we speak,” one fan wrote.

“evolving landscape of college sports,” another fan said.

“He is absolutely spot on….NIL is going to ruin basketball,” one fan said.

Mann played four years in college with Florida State before making a name for himself in the NBA. He became the Clippers’ X-factor in numerous playoff series alongside Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Now as a Hawk, Mann is expected to be a sparkplug off the bench for the squad led by Trae Young, Jalen Johnson and rookie Zaccharie Risacher. The Hawks are currently in eighth in the Eastern Conference and are expected to advance to the play-in tournament.

