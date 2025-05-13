"Terrible draft take" - Trae Young clowns ex-Bulls guard over outrageous Cooper Flagg for Giannis Antetokounmpo trade scenario

The Dallas Mavericks can draft a generational talent in Cooper Flagg. On Monday, the Mavericks hit the jackpot when they secured the No. 1 pick at the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. Following that, a former NBA player proposed that Dallas should trade the pick, which did not sit well with Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

Former Chicago Bulls guard Jay Williams believes in trading the pick. He pointed out that the Mavericks' goal to contend is why he thinks the No. 1 should be traded. Williams said having a star ready to contribute is better than drafting Flagg.

“I think he needs reps, I think he needs a lot of room to grow. I’m not sure a championship aspiration’s right away for him,” Williams said about the Duke prospect.

The former NBA guard proposed a few trade ideas that Dallas can explore for the No. 1 pick.

“Could you potentially package someone like this to get a Giannis [Antetokounmpo]? Could you package a one-on-one trade to get a Devin Booker? Could you get a Tyrese Maxey?” Williams added.

However, not everyone agrees with Williams. That includes Young, who didn't shy away from revealing his thoughts on what the current analyst said. On X (formerly Twitter), the All-Star guard outright called Williams' opinion a "terrible draft take."

"The yearly Jay Will terrible draft take😂" Young commented. "Never gets old."

Mavericks reportedly won't trade the pick and will likely draft Cooper Flagg

The Mavericks know a player like Cooper Flagg doesn't come to the NBA that often. That is why they are set to draft the Maine native and won't consider trading the draft pick.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the organization has "no interest" in trading the pick. Even if that guarantees them getting a proven star player.

Even NBA insider Marc Stein addressed what the Mavericks are potentially planning to do with the pick. According to a source close to the organization, there is "no chance" the team will trade the pick.

For the Mavericks, a chance to draft Cooper Flagg is a chance to redeem themselves. Last season, fans didn't like the move they made when they traded away Luka Doncic. The Slovenian star was a fan favorite and led the team to the NBA Finals in 2024.

However, the management didn't see a future with Doncic and traded him to the LA Lakers.

