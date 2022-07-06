Charlotte Hornets Summer League 2022 roster, dates, and complete schedule

The Charlotte Hornets had a strong season. The Hornets posted a 43-39 record, making it to the play-in tournament. The tenth-seeded Hornets were then outclassed by the Atlanta Hawks 132-103, missing their chance to advance in the playoffs.

LaMelo Ball’s presence has enhanced the Hornets’ performance over the past two seasons. The Hornets, however, have fallen short of postseason success. Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in 75 games this season.

The Hornets offense averaged an impressive 115.3 points per game. They ranked fourth in that category. But the defense needs considerable improvement.

The Summer League offers the Hornets an opportunity for improvement. Their two rookies, Mark Williams and Bryce McGowens, will play.

LiAngelo Ball’s presence on the Summer League roster may attract media attention. The Ball family's middle child will get a chance to showcase his talent. He’s been playing in the NBA’s G League, eyeing an NBA callup for the 2022-23 season.

Charlotte Hornets roster for the Summer League

The Hornets entered the 2022 NBA Draft with three picks. In draft night's most complicated trade, they sent 13th pick Jalen Duren to the New York Knicks. Duren eventually ended up with the Detroit Pistons.

Center Mark Williams, who averaged 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds in his second season with the Duke Blue Devils, was the Hornets’ second pick – and has shown some promise.

The Charlotte Hornets then exchanged 45th pick Josh Minott with the Minnesota Timberwolves for 40th pick Bryce McGowens. McGowens had a strong freshman season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, averaging 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 31 games.

Apart from the draft picks, the Hornets have quite a few players with some experience in the NBA. Nick Richards, Scottie Lewis, JT Thor, and Kai Jones got minimal action with the Hornets last season. They will look to rise on the depth chart this summer.

As of now, the Hornets roster contains 14 players:

Player Name Position Nick Richards Center Mark Williams Center Bryce McGowens Forward/Guard LiAngelo Ball Forward Justin Minaya Forward Scottie Lewis Guard Jalen Crutcher Guard JT Thor Forward Cameron McGriff Forward Kai Jones Forward/Center LJ Figueroa Guard Brady Manek Forward Ty-Shon Alexander Guard Isaiah Whaley Forward

Jordan Surenkamp, coach of the Greensboro Swarm (the Hornets’ G League affiliate), will coach the Hornet's Summer League team.

Charlotte Hornets Summer League schedule and dates

NBA 2K23 Summer League

Date & Time Match Broadcast July 8, 2022; 6 PM ET Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers ESPN 2 July 10 2022; 9:30 PM ET Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers NBA TV July 13, 2022; 5 PM ET Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers ESPNU July 14, 2022; 6 PM ET Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls ESPN 2

The Charlotte Hornets will participate in the Las Vegas Summer League. They start off with a match-up against the Indiana Pacers. They're also scheduled to play the LA Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.

