Thaddeus Young's contracts with multiple NBA teams: Salary, franchises, & more

Thaddeus Young's contracts have seen him earn an estimated $143.4 million over his 16 seasons in the NBA. Now on his seventh NBA team, Young has continued to impact teams around the league with his veteran leadership and experience.

As a player who has continued to prove his value both on and off the court, it's no wonder that the 34-year-old continues to find himself under contract. Young's contract with the Toronto Raptors will see him earn $8 million this season, just like it did during the 2022-23 season.

According to Spotrac, Young earned $31.9 million through his first seven years in the league as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Then, he spent two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, where he earned $20.8 million. In Indiana, Young was paid more than he was by any other team, earning $42.7 million over three years.

After landing with the Chicago Bulls in 2020, Young earned $25.6 million before briefly playing with the San Antonio Spurs, where he made $9.3 million. After a trade sent him to Toronto, Young has earned $12.8 million in the two seasons so far.

As the Toronto Raptors look to usher in a new era after parting ways with longtime head coach Nick Nurse, Young's locker room presence will be incredibly valuable.

Thaddeus Young's contracts have helped him invest

As one of the few players in the NBA to hold an MBA degree, Thaddeus Young's contracts have helped him fund an investment firm. As the founder of Reform Ventures, Young has taken an extremely active role in investing in residential and commercial real estate.

In addition, his firm has invested in companies like DraftKings, Tonal, Epic Games, Coinbase, Airbnb, SpaceX, and many more.

During an interview with SportsBusinessJournal, Young opened up on his investment strategy, saying:

"Some of the qualities that I look for is, one, the team—that they have a strong team, a strong background, that the founders are really good at what they do and then obviously, the experience with the actual product and the ability to execute."

"If you can find a team that, when they find a problem, they can continue to execute and figure out a way to knock out actual product without downtime—those are the things that I look for. And obviously you want to be able to find companies that can be super-scalable, right?"

It's clear that Thaddeus Young's contract has helped him ensure that his and his family's future is secure long after he retires.

