"Thank God the Mark Williams sh*t didn’t go through": Paul George makes feelings known on new-look Lakers, details why they'll be a nightmare matchup

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George is relieved that the LA Lakers' attempt to trade for Mark Williams was rescinded. On Tuesday, the new episode of "Podcast P with Paul George" was released, and Philly's star talked about the new dynamic with the Lakers. Now that LA has Luka Doncic, George believes the team will be a threat in the Western Conference.

Ad

The nine-time All-Star talked about how the new-look Lakers will perform with two players with similar playstyles. George spoke about Doncic and LeBron James, both scorers, facilitators and rebounders.

According to the Sixers star, having Doncic will allow James to play without the ball more often. This will also open up the floor, according to George, as he thinks opposing teams will constantly put their best defenders on the two superstars.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The six-time All-NBA selection also highlighted how Doncic can help elevate frontcourt players like Jaxson Hayes. George said that having players who can be lob targets is one of the best assets of the Slovenian star.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"You got what Luka is so great with playing is athletic fives. That's what unlocks his game and his potential and his ability to get downhill and put pressure at the rim is having an aerial five-man that could take the lid off the roof," George said. "It's going to be definitely dynamic with Jaxson Hayes there at the center position. Thank God the Mark Williams s**t didn’t go through."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Doncic, George believes the Lakers are a threat to win the West. He ended his take about the purple and gold by saying the team will be a nightmare matchup.

Also read: Is Mark Williams playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest update on Hornets center's return after rescinded trade (Feb. 19)

The Lakers coach looks forward to having Doncic out of a minute restriction

Since the LA Lakers traded for Luka Doncic, he's been under a strict minute restriction to not re-aggravate his calf issue. In the two games he's played, the five-time All-Star has played 23 minutes.

Ad

However, coach JJ Redick believes Doncic won't need to be restricted to a minute as the team resumes its season on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.

“He’ll be fine,” Redick said. “That extra five-six days of All-Star break was good for him. His minutes will be up tomorrow. And I don’t think that there’s going to be any sort of restrictions going forward.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For their upcoming match against Charlotte, Doncic isn't listed in the injury report. However, his co-star, LeBron James, is listed as questionable due to his foot injury.

Over the weekend, James did not play in the NBA All-Star game because of his foot issue.

Also read: Where does LA Lakers' small-ball lineup stand among NBA's best center-less lineups of all-time?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback