"That was AI" - Shaquille O'Neal shrewdly quips about dropping Shannon Sharpe diss track

The beef between former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal and Shannon Sharpe has reached the point where a diss track was involved. O'Neal posted the audio on his podcast, "The Big Podcast with Shaq," where he took shots at the former NFL star. However, he denied being fully involved in making the track.

O'Neal released a diss track about Sharpe on X after his exchange with him regarding the MVP winner. The TNT analyst thought different players should've won the award, while the new ESPN analyst has a different opinion.

Interestingly, the former NBA superstar denied having any involvement in making the track.

"It only blew up because certain people who don't have the same kind of ideas that we have to create real content. They want to take what I said, then talk about it and then twist my words. You don't need to twist my words," O'Neal said about his beef with Sharpe.

When asked about his diss track, he said:

"That wasn't me. That was AI."

After Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic won his third MVP award, O'Neal said that he believes OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should've won the award over the Serbian big man. As Jokic was congratulated on "Inside the NBA," Shaq let the Nuggets star know his thoughts.

However, Sharpe didn't like how O'Neal interacted with the winner of the MVP award. The former Denver Broncos star believes that the former LA Lakers star shouldn't have had that interaction with Jokic. He went off on the four-time NBA champion and his GOAT status.

Watch the video below to see how the former NFL star went on a rant about Shaq.

Sharpe ready to move on from Shaquille O'Neal

Fans are waiting on what will happen next in the Shaquille O'Neal-Shannon Sharpe feud. However, it looks like it will end in O'Neal's diss track as the former tight end is done with the beef between himself and the former center.

Sharpe isn't looking forward to talking about his beef with O'Neal anytime soon. According to him, he believes that there's nothing for him to say about the former NBA star.

"I mean, I don't have no problem with Shaq," Sharpe said. "He said what he said. I'm ready to move on."

In O'Neal's diss track, he went off on how the host of "Club Shay Shay" isn't top 10 among the top 100 great football players. He even made fun of Sharpe's podcast, calling it "bulls**t."

