MTV Cribs was one of the most popular shows at one point and even the houses of some NBA players were featured on the show. However, former All-Star Jeff Teague revealed that some of the houses of other celebrities didn't belong to them. Teague revealed this information on the latest episode of "Club 520 Podcast."

MTV Cribs was a massive hit to the viewers. Getting a chance to see the interiors of the houses of celebrities was a smart concept. However, it was later revealed that a few celebrities didn't own some of the houses shown on the show.

Teague and his crew talked about how some of the rappers featured on the show weren't the real residents of the houses. He pointed out that longtime rapper Ja Rule and said that he wasn't convinced that the New York City-based rapper owned the house that was shown in one episode.

"They had me fu**ed up cause Ja Rule had me thinking that was his house. That ain’t that ni**a’s g***amn house," Teague said.

Teague started talking about it at the 0:40 mark.

He named a few former players and confirmed that the houses featured during their episodes were their actual houses. As for the rappers, not all rappers own the houses that were shown on MTV Cribs.

A few NBA Players who were featured on MTV Cribs

MTV Cribs had the chance to showcase celebrities' houses and a few NBA players were featured on the show. In the show, the players had the chance to show the viewers some of the best features of their houses. Here are some of the athletes from the league who were featured in the show.

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal loves being in front of the camera. In one episode, O'Neal showed his incredible car collection in his home garage. The former LA Lakers star loves to show his car collection. What's interesting in his episode is the fact that he had hair at that time. Also, everything in his house was Superman-themed.

Penny Hardaway

Shaq's former teammate was also featured in the famed show one time. Hardaway showed the mansion he bought in December 1999. His love for art was also noticed in the episode as his house was filled with various paintings. The former All-Star also showed a framed picture of the house that he grew up in.

Carmelo Anthony

The member of the famed 2003 draft class was also featured in the show. This was the early stages of Carmelo Anthony's career and relationship to LaLa. Much like other houses of players, Anthony's house has its mini-theater. Lastly, his wine collection was featured in the episode.

