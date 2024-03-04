"That cannot be basketball": Audio assist catches Karl-Anthony Towns' furious reaction to refs not calling Kawhi Leonard's travel

Karl-Anthony Towns got caught calling out the referees during the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the LA Clippers on Sunday. He wanted the officials to call traveling on Kawhi Leonard, who appeared to commit a violation in the second quarter.

With around 30 seconds left in the second period, James Harden stole a pass from Anthony Edwards and initiated a fastbreak. Leonard received the pass from Harden and drove to the basket.

The two-time NBA champion was met by Jaden McDaniels, who blocked the shot. Leonard recovered the ball for the putback layup to give the Clippers a 49-46 lead to end the first half.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, many thought that Leonard traveled or McDaniels forced a jump ball, including Towns, who was caught screaming at the refs.

"That can't be basketball," Towns shouted.

Expand Tweet

Some LA Clippers fans mocked Karl-Anthony Towns because he used his "regular voice." Towns is famously known on the internet for using two kinds of voices. He uses a deeper voice during interviews or public appearances, but people notice he has a high-pitched voice at times.

As for the traveling call, the game announcers explained that the referees thought that Kawhi Leonard's shot was blocked. That means he lost possession of it, and his recovery was legal. It was a crucial call because the game was decided by a point in the end.

Leonard ended with 32 points and five rebounds, while Paul George added 15 points and four rebounds. James Harden was held to just four points but had 10 assists. Norman Powell scored 24 points off the benchin the Clippers' 89-88 victory.

Towns had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards put up 27 points and five rebounds, while Rudy Gobert added a double-double of 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Also Read: "Embiid ruined his career" - James Harden's brick fest vs Timberwolves has NBA fans riled up

Karl-Anthony Towns on the Timberwolves' successful first half of the season

Karl-Anthony Towns credited having a common goal for the Timberwolves' successful season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves had the best record in the Western Conference heading into the NBA All-Star break. Two weeks after the season resumed, the Timberwolves are tied with the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets for No. 1 spot in the West.

Karl-Anthony Towns told Bleacher Report during the All-Star Weekend that the Timberwolves' surprising success this season stems from the unity from the front office to the coaches and the players.

"All the pieces came together," Towns said. "I think that we're just doing a great job as a team of staying committed and staying committed to the one goal we have in mind, which is to be the best team and the best version of ourselves every single day, finding that one percent we can get better every day.

"With that kind of mentality and talent, I think that we found ourselves winning a lot of games."

Also Read: LA Lakers fans trespass LA Clippers' $2 billion arena and film hoop session inside Intuit dome