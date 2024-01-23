"That brotha needs help" - Kevin Durant's teammate pokes fun at Udonis Haslem for downplaying KD's shooting prowess

Jusuf Nurkic, a teammate of Kevin Durant, made some jokes on social media after he saw a video of Udonis Haslem making certain claims. According to the Miami Heat legend, he strongly believes that his former teammate, Duncan Robinson, is a better shooter than Durant.

KD is coming off a 43-point night against the Chicago Bulls as he led the Phoenix Suns to a comeback. The two-time champion scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to lessen the gap between them and the Bulls on Monday. His reward was their sixth straight win as he knocked down a crucial bucket to give the team the lead in a 115-113 victory.

His second-straight 40-point performance was recognized around the league. KD also went 6-for-15 from beyond the arc. For Haslem, he still thinks that Robinson will beat Durant in a shooting contest, though. Nurkic immediately thought that the claims made by Haslem were hilarious and had some fun on X with it.

"This brotha needs help," the image caption on Nurkic's troll reply to Haslem said.

Durant is a career 38.8% shooter from outside the arc. He's known as one of the league's best scorers and can score from anywhere on the floor. Robinson, on the other hand, has shot 40.0% from 3-point range throughout his career. Many see him as a sniper as he's built a career off of being a reliable shooter from deep.

The only way to find out who's the better shooter is if the two players go head-to-head.

What did Udonis Haslem say about Kevin Durant?

In the age when NBA players get to have their platform to express themselves, no one is afraid to say anything. For Haslem, that's been the case as he hyped up his former teammate as the better shooter over Kevin Durant.

In an episode of his podcast, "The OGs Show," the Miami icon shared his spicy take on which of the two is a better shooter.

"We ain't saying scorers, we ain't saying basketball players," Haslem said. "The word upstairs says shooters. In a shooting competition, Duncan Robinson, I think, would beat KD."

No one knows for sure which player is better at shooting the ball. Durant is an excellent off-the-dribble shooter who also excels at being an off-ball threat. Various angles don't affect him heavily as he can make the ball fall through the hoop in many ways.

For Robinson, fans are aware that he's a sniper when shooting the ball. He excels at being the catch-and-shoot guy for the Heat and is slowly building up other aspects of his game.

