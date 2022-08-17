“That guy is so street smart, you have no idea” - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban gets candid about Luka Doncic

Three-time All-Star Luka Doncic seems to be a jack of all trades. When it comes to being a savvy businessman, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban knows who's got potential and where to give out an investment. Cuban sat down with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. Rooks asked Cuban who he thinks is the best salesman in the league. Cuban responded:

"Luka could sell anything. That guy is so street smart. You have no idea. Luka's got an amazing team around him, and so you'll see a lot of really, really cool tech stuff that he helped engineer. Literally, that is gonna be really cool. Luka's a great salesperson."

Luka Doncic is one of the best rising stars of this generation. His on-court talent has helped him, and the Mavs have become a threat in the Western Conference. Although he is competitive on the hardcourt, he's often seen relaxing when he's not playing basketball. But even during the NBA offseason, Doncic couldn't get enough of playing basketball.

After his incredible playoff run, Doncic wasted no time in playing for his home country. His presence on the Slovenian national team is a sight to behold. The 2019 Rookie of the Year is playing hard to capture the gold medal in the EuroBasket 2022.

The Mavericks finished the 2021-22 season as the fourth seed and reached the Western Conference Finals. It was their first time since their historic 2011 championship run. The Mavs' front office is doing their best to build a championship roster around Luka Doncic.

Will the new Mavs be enough to help Luka Doncic?

Coming into the 2021-22 NBA season, nobody thought the Mavericks would reach the conference finals. The 2022 playoffs were a surprise postseason run for Dallas.

Many thought the Mavs would underachieve again after trading their star big man Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards. However, the trade resulted in a much-improved Mavericks squad. Even though their offense was sometimes repetitive, it worked well. Their offense revolves around Doncic's decisions. It's not a complex offense, but it produces results.

During this year's offseason, the Mavericks addressed their frontcourt issues. They traded fan-favorite Boban Majanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and the 26th overall pick to the Houston Rockets for Christian Wood.

Wood is capable of creating his shot and could provide a good pick and roll option for Doncic. They also signed veteran big man JaVale McGee. McGee offers more athletic bigs that finish strong at the rim. These additions could indicate Doncic's preference for athletic, slashing bigs.

They did lose Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks. That could be a significant blow to them. However, Tim Hardaway Jr.'s return from injury could soften it.

Luka Doncic has constantly been improving, and the Mavericks are trying their best not to waste their chances.

