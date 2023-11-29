“That I’m going to make it”: Luka Doncic issues cocky response over question about impeccable shot

Luka Doncic came up big for the Dallas Mavericks during their NBA In-Season Tournament matchup against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Doncic recorded a game-high 41 points, nine rebounds and nine assists on 51.7% shooting. He also hit a challenging sky hook late in the game to help the Mavs secure a 121-115 victory.

Dallas was up 113-108 with 1:11 remaining when Doncic had his fadeaway jumper blocked by Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green. Doncic then scrambled to secure the loose ball in the paint. Upon doing so, the shot clock reset for the Mavs, giving them time to regroup.

However, it appeared that Doncic didn’t realize, as he quickly hoisted up a sky hook with 1:06 remaining. To the delight of Mavs fans, he improbably cashed it with ease.

After the game, Doncic was asked what went through his head when he attempted the difficult shot. The superstar guard gave a short but confident answer:

“That I’m going to make it,” Doncic said.

Doncic added that he is now 2-for-2 on sky hooks in his basketball career:

“I’m 2-for-2 in my career on the hooks,” Doncic said.

With the win, Dallas thwarted Houston’s chances of advancing to the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament. The Mavs and Rockets both finished 2-2 in Western Conference Group B, with the New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) winning the group.

Following Tuesday’s win, the Mavs (11-6) have won two of their last three games. Meanwhile, the Rockets (8-7) have lost four of their last six.

Houston next plays the Denver Nuggets (12-6) on the road on Wednesday.

Dallas next hosts the Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) on Friday.

Jason Kidd says Mavs shouldn’t take Luka Doncic for granted

After Luka Doncic nearly recorded his 59th career triple-double against Houston, Mavs coach Jason Kidd raved about his all-around play.

Kidd said the Mavs shouldn’t take Doncic for granted, despite him filling the stat sheet on a nightly basis:

“Sometimes we take him for granted, and we shouldn’t,” Kidd said.

“He’s about winning, but it just so happens he’s a walking triple-double.”

Through 17 games, Doncic is averaging 31.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.8 3-pointers per game on 48.9% shooting. His 31.1 ppg ranks third in the league.

