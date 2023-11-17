The altercation between Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert during the Minnesota Timberwolves' recent game against the Golden State Warriors has stunned the entire basketball world.

The incident resulted in Green getting a five-game suspension and Gobert was fined $25,000, along with Jaden McDaniels and Klay Thompson.

Famed martial artist and actor Rampage Jackson saw the footage and shared his thoughts. Gobert was visibly surprised when the Warriors forward grabbed him from behind as he tried to stop McDaniels and Thompson. Green didn’t hesitate in putting the 7-foot-1 center on a rear choke.

Jackson watched the footage and was surprised at how Gobert reacted to the action.

"So, he come out of nowhere and put him in a rear naked choke," Jackson said. "For basketball, that's actually a really good rear naked choke but it's so easy to get out of."

"Rudy Gobert, that motherf***** need to go home. He need to Gobert somewhere else cause he didn't even know how to get out. All he had to do was grab the dude's hand. He didn't even know how to -- Look at him. He didn't even know how to grab him."

The action from Green wasn’t appreciated by the NBA, which is why he was given a suspension. The four-time All-Star hasn’t commented on his actions.

Gobert, on the other hand, had something to say about the Warriors star after the game.

"Every time Steph doesn’t play, he doesn’t want to play without his guy Steph so he does anything he can to get ejected," Gobert said.

No one from Golden State has responded to the claims of the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Draymond Green had some words for Gobert during the altercation

Draymond Green usually allows his emotions to get the best of him. During the choking process, Green wasn’t holding back physically and verbally, as he allegedly called the Wolves center a “p***y.”

"F**k is wrong with you?" Green said. "You’re a p***y."

This is the fifth suspension in Green’s NBA career and he will lose $769,704 in forfeited salary for the recent one.

