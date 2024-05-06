“That motherf**ker smacked both of my arms”: Anthony Edwards' alleged NSFW discourse adds fuel to Timberwolves-Nuggets series

Minnesota Timberwolves star wing Anthony Edwards made history during Saturday's 106-99 Game 1 second-round playoff victory over the Denver Nuggets. Along the way, he allegedly engaged in demonstrative discourse, asserting his presence and adding excitement to what projects to be a back-and-forth series.

Edwards finished with a playoff career-high and franchise postseason-record 43 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three 3-pointers on 58.6% shooting. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves secured a crucial road win to steal home-court advantage from the second-seeded Nuggets.

On Sunday, alleged leaked audio from Edwards' sensational Game 1 outing went viral on X/Twitter. In the clip, the two-time All-Star engages in a back-and-forth exchange with Denver star point guard Jamal Murray.

Murray reacts excitedly upon discovering that Edwards is defending him, purportedly saying, "Oh, you got me? This is gonna be fun." Edwards concurs before proceeding to play lockdown defense on Murray and staring him down. He then drills a 3-pointer in his face and runs back up the floor allegedly yelling, 'Oh, yeah!"

Later in the video, Edwards attempts to shoot a jumper over Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Caldwell-Pope appears to slap him across his forearms but no call is made. Edwards reacts by allegedly saying, "That motherf**ker just smacked both of my arms. Damn."

It's only been one game, however, it appears Edwards isn't lacking confidence against the defending champions. If the 22-year-old can continue his elite Round 2 play, he will likely further establish himself as one of the NBA's top players and arguably the league's brightest young star.

Despite alleged NSFW Game 1 discourse, Anthony Edwards pays respect to Nuggets postgame

While Anthony Edwards made a strong on-court statement with his Game 1 dominance and alleged NSFW discourse against Denver, he showed respect postgame.

Edwards again referred to Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic as the NBA's top player. He also called Denver the league's No. 1 team, raving about how it operates like a well-oiled machine.

"Going against the best player in the world is always fun, going against the best team in the world is always fun," Edwards said. "Like I said, man, they're well coached. They're disciplined [and] they're not going to beat themselves."

With Minnesota's Game 1 victory, it remains undefeated in this year's playoffs (5-0). Meanwhile, it handed Denver its first home loss of the postseason.

The Timberwolves will look to improve to 6-0 during Monday's Game 2 clash in Denver.

