'That person is Steph Curry' - Stephen A Smith backs Golden State Warriors star to outshine LeBron James in Wednesday's Play-in Game

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are set to meet in a highly anticipated NBA Play-In tournament first round clash on Wednesday. Major talking points from the Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers encounter include matchups between two of the game's biggest superstars, as well as two of the most influential defenders in recent NBA history - Draymond Green and Anthony Davis.

Stephen A Smith picks Stephen Curry to outduel LeBron James in one-off playoff game

LA Lakers' LeBron James and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry greet each other back in 2018 NBA finals

After a short period of absence, popular NBA insider Stephen A Smith returned to basketball talk show 'First Take' today, joining co-hosts Molly Qerim and Max Kellerman.

Both Smith and Kellerman were asked which player teams should be more scared of in a one-off playoff setting - Stephen Curry or LeBron James?

Smith offered his view on the subject, saying:

"When it's the question of who you should be the most scared of going against, that person is Steph Curry."

Stephen Curry has been in sensational form, averaging 32 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists on a staggering 42% shooting from the deep. Curry won this season's scoring title following his brilliant 46-point performance against the Memphis Grizzlies today.

He will certainly carry a major threat to the LA Lakers' chances of winning the Play-In tournament game on Wednesday while LeBron James' side are aiming to repeat last season's success.

"We’re playing vs. in my opinion the MVP of our league this year in Steph."



"We're playing vs. in my opinion the MVP of our league this year in Steph."

—LeBron with high praise of Steph before the Lakers-Warriors Play-In game

Chris Broussard believes LA Lakers are clear favorites in Play-In tournament game against Golden State Warriors

Montrezl Harrell of the LA Lakers lays it in against the Golden State Warriors

Chris Broussard was invited to today's episode of 'Undisputed,' which was hosted by esteemed basketball personality Jason McIntyre. Broussard shared his thoughts on who is the more likely candidate to win the upcoming battle between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers.

"I clearly have the Lakers as favorites to win. The Warriors have a chance too in a one-game situation, maybe Steph Curry gets hot. But I clearly think the Lakers will come out of the west," he said.

The LA Lakers had a brilliant start to the season, and were in the mix for the top-two seeds. However, injuries to key players LeBron James and Anthony Davis derailed their campaign, leaving them in the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings.

As things stand, the LeBron James-led LA Lakers team will have to win 17 games throughout the postseason in order to bag the Larry O'Brien trophy, making an already difficult task even more arduous.

As things stand, the LeBron James-led LA Lakers team will have to win 17 games throughout the postseason in order to bag the Larry O'Brien trophy, making an already difficult task even more arduous.

But with LeBron James and Anthony Davis fit and back into the starting lineup, the LA Lakers will fancy their chances against any team in the league, including the Golden State Warriors.

