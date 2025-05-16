"That’s my baby": Shaquille O'Neal's ex Shaunie Henderson is one proud mom as their son serves looks for fast fashion giant

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, proudly shared about Shaqir O'Neal's collaboration with NovaMEN by FashionNova. Henderson dropped a three-word reaction as she reshared Shaqir's Instagram post on Thursday, which featured the 22-year-old rocking fits by the fast fashion giant for their collaborative shoot.
"That's my baby! @shaqironeal" Shaunie captioned her IG story.
Shaqir is Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie Henderson's third child and second son.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"My tribe, my joy. Being their mama is my greatest flex. Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful, strong, undefeated Mothers out there. Enjoy your day! 💐" Henderson captioned the post.
Similar to his father Shaquille and elder brother Shareef, Shaqir is also pursuing a basketball career. After two seasons at Texas Southern and one season at Florida A&M, Shaqir is set to play at Sacramento State next season.
Shaquille O'Neal is also set to join Sacramento State as the men's basketball team's general manager, according to ESPN. It will reportedly be an unpaid, voluntary role for the NBA Hall of Famer.
Shaquille O'Neal's hopes of teaching at university dashed by ASU representative
Earlier this month, Shaquille O'Neal was reported to take on a new role as a professor at Alabama State University. However, Ken Mullinax, the Director of University Relations, dashed the four-time NBA champion's hopes as he revealed that University officials were not aware of any such talks.
Shaq had previously revealed his desire to become a professor on "Inside the NBA" last week.
"From now I would like to be addressed as Professor O’Neal because when I graduate in two years, I will leave you and become a college professor on mentorship and business administration," Shaq said.
After concluding his illustrious career in the NBA in 2011, O'Neal found success as a businessman with multiple business ventures under his name. He has also taken up various other roles, including Reebok's President of Basketball, sports analyst on TNT and also pursues his interest in music as DJ Diesel.
The LA Lakers legend has added more and more titles to his impressive resume. However, it seems his desire to become a university professor might have to wait.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for