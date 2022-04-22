“That’s bogus man, that’s total BS!” - Charles Barkley lambasts Karl-Anthony Towns for his post-game remarks after Timberwolves blow multiple 20-point leads in Game 3 loss to Grizzlies

Inside The NBA analyst Charles Barkley lashed out at Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. The former NBA star expressed his disappointment with KAT's post-game comments following his team's Game 3 loss against the Grizzlies.

When asked about the loss, Towns seemed to give a casual response as he went on to say (via Bleacher Report):

"Go home, drink some wine and move on to the next day. That's really just simple. Just decompress, decompress."

Charles Barkley wasn't too impressed with Towns' attitude, especially after the T'Wolves talisman registered only eight points on three of four shooting. The former #1 pick also had only five rebounds on the night to go along with four turnovers and five personal fouls.

Here's what Barkley said on TNT's Inside the NBA show regarding this (via NBA on TNT):

"I can't believe his (Karl-Anthony Towns') answers. This is like two of the times in the last week, in playoff situations, you get more fouls than points and rebounds, and your answer is next question, I'm just gonna drink me some wine. No, no, no, that's bogus man, that's total BS!"

Charles Barkley continued:

"Dude you were the #1 pick in the draft, you're supposed to be a franchise player, you've gotta play better. There's never excuse for a guy, who's an All-Star to get 6-5 and 5 fouls, two times in a two week period, in must-win situation."

Charles Barkley blasts Karl-Anthony Towns and Minnesota Timberwolves for blowing two 20-point leads in Game 3 loss to Memphis

Charles Barkley didn't hold back his thoughts when talking about the Karl-Anthony Towns-led Minnesota Timberwolves. They ended up blowing two 20-point leads against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 at home. The Timberwolves were up by 26 early in the second quarter.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Karl-Anthony Towns tonight:



- 8 pts

- 5 rebs

- 3/4 FG



The Timberwolves blow multiple 20-point leads Karl-Anthony Towns tonight:- 8 pts- 5 rebs - 3/4 FGThe Timberwolves blow multiple 20-point leads https://t.co/GHz5ATO9nQ

They blew that advantage, allowing the Grizzlies to go on a 27-12 run by the end of halftime. Minnesota managed to build another 25-point lead in the third, but Ja Morant and Co. refused to back down again. The Grizzlies went on a 50-16 run in the last 15 minutes of the match.

TNT analyst Charles Barkley went off on Minnesota's collapse saying (via NBA on TNT):

"I picked Minnesota to win this series cause' they got talent. But they got no brains whatsoever, they've got a coach who in the last game let his two best players get four fouls in the first half. Tonight he let a 21-0 run in a playoff game and did not call a timeout. They scored 21 straight points but this dude did not call one single timeout. Man, it's just embarrassing."

The Minnesota Timberwolves could've swung the series in their favor with a win at home in Game 3 and potentially take a 3-1 series lead, with Game 4 also set to be played on their homecourt. However, Memphis will have better momentum following their comeback win on Thursday. Karl-Anthony Towns will have to step up big time to give his side a legitimate shot at pushing this first-round series deep.

